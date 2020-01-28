The 2020 Fashionistas line by Barbie will make everyone feel included

In the world of Barbie, we are all fashionistas!
As the Fashionistas line of the iconic brand continues to grow, E! News is getting an exclusive first look at what fans can expect in 2020.
We are pleased to announce that Barbie continues the journey to represent global diversity and inclusion in the fashion doll aisle by showing a multidimensional vision of beauty and fashion.
In the next year, the brand will add a doll with vitiligo for the first time. To design this doll, Barbie worked with a dermatologist to ensure that vitiligo was accurately represented.
The Ken doll with long rooted hair differs from the traditional molded look because it has rooted strands. And a year after Barbie introduced dolls that reflected permanent disabilities, including a doll with a prosthesis, the brand features a doll with a darker skin tone that uses a golden prosthesis.
Another addition for the first time is a hairless doll that reflects hair trends seen from the runway to the sidewalk.
It is no secret that shoppers of all ages have loved diverse and inclusive dolls. In 2019 alone, seven of Fashionista's top 10 sellers were diverse, including a doll using a wheelchair.
And it's not just in the United States! One in four dolls sold in the UK is a wheelchair-bound Barbie.
Something tells us that the 2020 line will not be in stores for a long time!
