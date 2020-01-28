Terry Crews talks about Heidi Klum's return to America & # 39; s Got Talent

%MINIFYHTML39e57d24d2f2dd31c1d3a57606d723af11% %MINIFYHTML39e57d24d2f2dd31c1d3a57606d723af12%

Looks like Terry Crews is & # 39; super happy & # 39; that supermodel Heidi Klum returns as a judge in the AGT spin-off, The Champions, after she previously left America & # 39; s Got Talent in 2018. Now, the man made it clear that he was excited to work with Heidi again.

As fans know, Terry presents the series and days after the premiere of the second season of the spin-off, he talked to HollywoodLife.

And, of course, during the interview, he was asked what he thought of Heidi returning as a judge after having that same concert between 2011 and 2018 in the original delivery of the popular talent show.

It seemed he couldn't wait to talk about her and tell the media that "She is amazing! Heidi is the best, AGT is fabulous."

At the time he chatted with the site, he attended the Tyler GRAMMY Awards party.

He is even more excited that she is part of the second season of The Champions, as it brings previous AGT contestants to compete for the title of "World Champion."

Champions The champions, you know, what we are doing now is the best of the best. It has been very, very good and I am super, super happy. I love what's happening and I look forward to the summer version, "said Terry.

It makes sense that it is very exciting for Heidi to return to the program when he takes this type of format, since he was there to witness and judge the contestants featured at that time and now he can see them again.

Indeed, he told the same media outlet while he was at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium that ‘I love all these people. I love being back. It's a family affair and I feel very honored to return to AGT. "



