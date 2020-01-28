Terry Crews returns the applause to Gabrielle Union: "I just have to please a woman on Earth, her name is Rebecca,quot;

Gabrielle Union called Terry Crews rightly after her dismissal of America & # 39; s Got Talent, but it seems that Crews is not ready to yield, and once again, she cast a little shadow in the direction of Union.

After Crews shared that AGT was one of the best experiences of his life and denied seeing and racial discrimination issues like the ones Union has encountered, Union jumped on Twitter to accuse him of lying.

"There is only one woman on earth that I must please. Her name is Rebecca. She is not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let her husbands / boyfriends / partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS,quot;, tweeted on Monday.

It seems that loyalty is not something that Crews feels he owes to anyone, except his spouse. We do not know for sure if Crews had witnessed a diversity problem with the behind the scenes program, but Union insists he is not being honest.