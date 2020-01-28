Terry Crews calls the judge & # 39; AGT & # 39; Heidi Klum & # 39; The best & # 39; after shading Gabrielle Union

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Actor who has become a talent show host, Terry Crews refuses to say less about the ongoing drama of America & # 39; s Got Talent, calling his white colleague Heidi Klum "the best,quot; after criticizing his former co-host Gabrielle Union.

"She is amazing! Heidi is the best, AGT is fabulous," Terry told HollywoodLife at Steven Tyler's GRAMMY Awards party.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here