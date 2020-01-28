Terry Crews calls the judge & # 39; AGT & # 39; Heidi Klum & # 39; The best & # 39; after shading Gabrielle Union

Actor who has become a talent show host, Terry Crews refuses to say less about the ongoing drama of America & # 39; s Got Talent, calling his white colleague Heidi Klum "the best,quot; after criticizing his former co-host Gabrielle Union.

"She is amazing! Heidi is the best, AGT is fabulous," Terry told HollywoodLife at Steven Tyler's GRAMMY Awards party.

"The champions, you know, what we are doing now is the best of the best," Terry continued. "It has been very, very good, and I am super, super happy. I love what is happening and I look forward to the summer version."

Crews has denied the Union's claims of a lack of diversity behind the scenes at AGT, calling its new concert the "best experience,quot; of its life. Union was fired after she raised several concerns regarding diversity, including a racially insensitive joke about Asians pronounced by Jay Leno and constantly harassed because her hairstyles were considered "too black,quot; for conventional television.