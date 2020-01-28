Taraji P. Henson launches natural hair care line at Target

%MINIFYHTML2c30191730ee5e696f3ccf78cd7bf21811% %MINIFYHTML2c30191730ee5e696f3ccf78cd7bf21812%

# Roommates, Taraji P. Henson is known as an amazing actress nominated for the Academy Award, but is now entering the hair arena. She has officially partnered with Target, everyone's favorite retail chain, to launch her new line of natural hair care.

While Taraji P. Henson prepares for the end of his successful FOX series "Empire," he ventures into new areas, and that now includes natural hair care. @HelloBeautiful reports that Taraji has just launched TpH by TARAJI, a natural hair collection with a wide range of 18 products that includes a scalp scrub, hair milk, co-wash, gel mask and more. To make the news even better, the line is sold exclusively at Target, which means that you can pick up some products without having to go to the bank.

Speaking about her inspiration behind the creation of TpH by TARAJI, she said:

"I've always liked healthy hair, and I knew that a healthy scalp would lead me to healthier hair. There were no hair care lines that really focused on scalp care. “At the beginning of my career, I was fixing my hair for the red carpet; I needed to be interested in the formulas of the products, since my appearance always changed. I have made them all. I quickly learned what formulas were my favorites and the flaws!

Taraji also revealed that he has been creating his own hair care products for several years:

“I was creating my own products at home for almost two decades. I had excellent results creating my scalp tonic and I knew that other women would also love to have those excellent results, which is the root and hero of my product line. ”

TpH by TARAJI ranges from $ 8.99 to $ 14.99 and is now available at Target.com and can be downloaded in stores on January 29th.

