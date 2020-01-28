Tamra Judge stops following the cast members of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; because he doesn't want to be hurt

Bravo / Tommy Garcia

The 52-year-old reality show star explained why he stopped following his former co-stars on the Bravo show when he joined Andy Cohen's Instagram Live on Monday, January 27.

Up News Info –

Following the news of his departure from "The true housewives of Orange County", Tamra Judge he stopped following his former cast mates and also the executive producer of the show Andy Cohen in social networks. However, she revealed that she had no bad blood with them despite the action.

The 52-year-old explained why she did it when she joined Andy Live on Instagram on Monday, January 27. "Why did you stop following everyone, including me?" Andy asked Tamra, who then replied: "I really did that when I received the news. So I received the news when I was camping. I had no reception (cell phone)."

"I received a text message a couple of hours before leaving for my camping trip saying that I have a production meeting, that we are going full force, I know you have not received your contract, so I thought, & # 39; Ok , I'm fine. I'm fine, right? "she continued explaining.

Tamra went on to say that he left camp and ended up driving to a place where he could receive the reception to see his daughter Sophia Barney. "I drove down the street and received a text message from the production that said: & # 39; Call me & # 39 ;, and I was a little in shock. And because I knew it was going to be a storm," he said.

"I didn't want to read about it, I didn't want to see it. I didn't want to be hurt more than I already was. So I just stopped following everyone. It was like my instinct. Seen, out of my mind. I don't have to see it. Now I'm fine. I've accepted it. " "I have two businesses, I have two houses."

After Tamra said "RHOC" made her a "rich bitch," Andy said: "Don't cry because it's over, just smile because it happened."

Tamra announced his departure on Saturday, January 25 and said: "It has been a wild journey, and after all these years, I look forward to life away from the cameras. They offered me the opportunity to return to the program in a limited role, but I'd rather go away on my own terms. " It was said that he was moving away from the Bravo reality series, and his decision was motivated by the wage misery he was offered.