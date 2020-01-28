Tamra judge cries while revealing that she is "going through hard times,quot; in the middle of the RHOC exit

%MINIFYHTML488efcd8acedd46f331beb777735002211% %MINIFYHTML488efcd8acedd46f331beb777735002212%

Tamra Judge was fired from the real housewives of Orange County, but it turns out that she is going through difficult times that affect her more than leaving the program. In fact, it is so bad that he began to cry when he told Bravo's boss, Andy Cohen, that although he does not want to leave RHOC, he also needs to have his privacy during this "difficult,quot; moment in which he is going through.

Tamra couldn't help but get excited while talking about her departure from RHOC on IG Live.

At first, she seemed quite optimistic during her conversation, but when he pointed out that she had wanted to leave the program in the past, the mood changed.

She admitted that ‘Yes. I will not go into details (but) I am going through difficult times at this time. It was better for me to get away so I could deal with it on my own, in privacy. "

When she revealed this, the reality star began to cry.

Andy told fans that Tamra will still appear on RHOC several more times, but decided not to give more details about it.

She accepted and added that she only needs "a little privacy in (her) life now,quot; in the first place.

Tamra also shared that he talked with Vicki Gunvalson, who also leaves the television series.

Apparently, just a few hours before making his departure public too: ‘I sent a text message to (Vicki) and told him that there is no one with whom I would rather go through this, more than you. It is like a death; I've been in the Bravo family for 12 years. "

Also during the same live broadcast, she claimed that the other OGs had talked to her after announcing her departure and made it clear that they were not happy.

Supposedly, they are very afraid of being fired too.

For example, Tamra continued saying "Ramona (singer, of RHONY) called me twice."



