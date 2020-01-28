Surrey will launch scholarship program for young cricketers from Africa and the Caribbean | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML5bf3b9269a0b38778c0200f7d6e2320b11% %MINIFYHTML5bf3b9269a0b38778c0200f7d6e2320b12%





Former England international Ebony Rainford-Brent will help launch the initiative

%MINIFYHTML5bf3b9269a0b38778c0200f7d6e2320b13% %MINIFYHTML5bf3b9269a0b38778c0200f7d6e2320b14%

Surrey is ready to launch a new scholarship program for young cricketers from Africa and the Caribbean to enter the club's performance path.

The initiative will provide scholarships for training, equipment, sports sciences and travel to children between 11 and 18 years old with the aim of breaking down "barriers for the local community of Africa and the Caribbean,quot;.

On March 4 and 11, two free open days will be held at the Kia Oval, where several participants will be selected for a long-term scholarship program with Surrey.

Former English international Ebony Rainford-Brent, who is also Director of Women's Cricket at Surrey, said: "The ACE Program is something that excites me a lot.

"There is no doubt that there has been a lack of commitment to the local black community in our sport for some time and now is an exciting time to start rebuilding those links."

"This program will be the first of its kind and it is brilliant that we can create tangible opportunities for talented young people to have access to high quality training and support, as well as reduce many of the cricket barriers for this community."

Surrey hopes the program will help break down "barriers for the local community in Africa and the Caribbean,quot;

"The links we will build and the partnerships we will establish will be vital to boost our vision of the future, where we create an even richer history in the Club.

"There is no doubt that this vision will take time, however, working in collaboration with the community, I have faith in future success."

Surrey CEO Richard Gould added: "In Surrey we are always looking for new ways to be active in the local community that has supported us so strongly over the years.

"This program is an excellent opportunity to build a stronger connection with our Afro-Caribbean neighbors and also throughout the county, helping to support young players who would otherwise be left behind with the cricket game."