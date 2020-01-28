Super League 2020: Toronto Wolfpack, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors team guide | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLf206792b9a814c61721853a81938fb1f11% %MINIFYHTMLf206792b9a814c61721853a81938fb1f12%





Sonny Bill Williams and Toronto bow to Super League in 2020

In the final part of our 2020 Super League team guide, we run the rule about Toronto Wolfpack, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors …

Toronto Wolfpack

Coach: Brian McDermott

Captain: Josh McCrone.

Final 2019: First in the championship, promoted through the game Million Pound.

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – Matty Russell 27; Points – Gareth O & # 39; Brien 278.

I usually: Lamport Stadium (capacity of 9,600).

In: James Cunningham (London Broncos), Brad Singleton (Leeds Rhinos), Sonny Bill Williams (Blues RU).

Outside: Bob Beswick (Newcastle Thunder), Ryan Brierley, Nick Rawsthorne (both Hull KR), Ashton Sims (retired).

The signing of Sonny Bill Williams for Toronto has generated worldwide headlines

One to watch: Sonny Bill Williams Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott has done his best to minimize expectations about the New Zealand star, but the eyes of the rugby league world and beyond will be watching closely to see what impact Williams will have on the rear of the Canadian team.

Brian Carney's opinion: "Brian McDermott has spoken frequently about the fact that Toronto only has a team of 23 men in the season. I think St Helens used 28 players last season, and you are asking a lot to be able to go through a season and be competitive with A team of 23 men.

"I can only imagine that they have something up their sleeve. Jon Wilkin referred to the quality of his team rather than the quantity, but they will need body numbers because injuries occur and the other things that are part of the game." .

"People will also point out the balance in their team. They have invested a lot of money in two really exceptional players in Ricky Leutele and Sonny Bill Williams, and although people might think they only count as £ 150,000 each in the limit salary, that's still £ 300,000 in a center and a back row.

"There are many key positions in a rugby league field in which Toronto may, in the coming years, need to seek strength."

"They need to avoid relegation and establish themselves as a Super League team. For a team that is just over three years old, it's like winning a trophy. If they are in Super League this time next year, it has been a successful season." "

Wakefield Trinity

Chris Chester will expect Wakefield not to have to deal with another year of injuries.

Coach: Chris Chester

Captain: Jacob Miller

Final 2019: Nineth.

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – Ryan Hampshire 14; Points: Danny Brough 157.

I usually: Mobile Rocket Stadium (capacity 9,333).

In: Jay Pitts, Alex Walker (both London Broncos), Joe Westerman, Chris Green (both Hull FC), Josh Wood (Salford Red Devils), Brad Walker (Widnes Vikings), Adam Tangata (Halifax, loan).

Outside: Anthony England (Bradford Bulls), Pauli Pauli (Salford Red Devils), Tyler Randell (Maitland Pickers, Australia), Chris Annakin (Dewsbury Rams), Keegan Hirst (Halifax), Lewis Wray (Keighley), Luke Hooley (Batley), Morgan Escare, (loan completed).

Tom Johnstone is completely back in shape for Wakefield

One to watch: Tom Johnstone One of the most exciting young players in the Super League, Johnstone's progress has been reduced in the last two years due to an injury. If you can avoid that, the 24-year-old will be a real danger to Wakefield.

Phil Clarke's opinion: "In a way, it seems that Trinity had outperformed in recent years and returned to compete with the teams they usually fight in 2019."

"All teams suffer injuries, but those who suffered Wakefield in 2019 seemed to have a greater impact on them. Bill Tupou and David Fifita would have been contenders for Man of Steel if they had been fit and played all the games. I also think Matt Ashurst and Tom Johnstone are first class men who would have greatly strengthened the team.

"It was a concern that they only won two of their last nine games in the Super League, one of them to take down the London Broncos. Has their bubble burst? Well, they have recruited an exciting full-back in Alex Walker and have a man that I think will really stand out in Kelepi Tanginoa, but I can't see them in the top half of the table.

"Their Round 1 game at Hull KR is possibly the most difficult, as they are expected to win, a little like 12 months earlier when they traveled to London to start the season. Professional sport is about managing pressure and Trinity is low from the first whistle ".

Warrington Wolves

Steve Price has his sights set on the Super League trophy in 2020

Coach: Steve Price

Captains: Chris Hill and Jack Hughes.

Final 2019: Room.

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – Blake Austin 18; Points: Stefan Ratchford 184.

I usually: Halliwell Jones Stadium (capacity 15,000).

In: Leilani Latu (Gold Coast Titans), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons), Anthony Gelling, Keenan Brand (both Widnes Vikings), Matty Ashton (Swinton Lions), Samy Kibula (Wigan Warriors).

Outside: Bryson Goodwin (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kevin Brown (Salford Red Devils), Lama Tasi (released), Pat Moran (Widnes Vikings), Harvey Livett (Hull KR, loan), Ben Westwood (retired).

Anthony Gelling could have a big impact for Warrington this year

One to watch: Anthony Gelling Back in the Super League after two years out of the competition, Gelling brings a lot of skill and a great threat of attack to three quarters of Warrington. Los Lobos beat the tough competition for their signature and will look forward to helping them claim a first Super League title.

Terry O & # 39; Connor's opinion: "Warrington has done well in the Challenge Cup in the last 10 years, but the Grand Final of the Super League is what they want, including the League Leaders' Shield, to prove that they have been the most consistent."

"They have two very rich sponsors in Stuart Middleton and Simon Moran. If (CEO) Karl Fitzpatrick or Steve Price say they want something, they have it the next day. Many clubs will ask to go to training camps or something." Entering the club, but they are not afraid to spend it.

"With that, Steve Price has everything he wants. They lost 13 games last season, 10 more than the champions that St Helens lost, and the Saints are the benchmark and Warrington has to set the goal of being that benchmark. ".

"The mentality has to be the same as when they beat St Helens in the final of the Challenge Cup on the big stage of Wembley last year, but they have to do it week after week, then get that place in the Grand Final and raise the great trophy. "

Wigan warriors

Adrian Lam will seek to return to the Grand Final for Wigan in 2020

Coach: Adrian Lam

Captain: Sean O & # 39; Loughlin.

Final 2019: Second.

Top scorers of 2019: Attempts – George Williams 15; Points: Zak Hardaker 231.

I usually: DW Stadium (capacity 25,133).

In: George Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jackson Hastings, Jake Bibby (both Salford Red Devils), Mitch Clark (Castleford Tigers), Kai Pearce-Paul (London Broncos).

Outside: George Williams (Canberra Raiders), Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Samy Kibula (Warrington Wolves), Callum Field, Jarrod Sammut (both Leigh Centurions), Josh Woods, Craig Mullen (Leigh Centurions, loan )), James Worthington (Oldham), Gabe Hamlin (released).

Can Jackson Hastings replicate his form of Man of Steel for Warrington?

One to watch: Jackson Hastings The current Man of Steel Hastings showed his talent last year, leading Salford to the Grand Final of the Super League, and there will be a lot of attention on whether he can replicate that form for the Warriors, particularly after the departure of George Williams.

Barrie McDermott's opinion: "The reign of Adrian Lam as head coach of Wigan had a mixed start, but when everything clicked, there were few teams in the Super League that could match them in 2019, apart, of course, from their former rivals St Helens."

"The Warriors arrived within 80 minutes of a return to the Grand Final and will expect to go at least one better in 2020. The loss of influential midfielder George Williams to the Canberra Raiders will feel, of course, but Man of Steel Jackson Hastings comes to add some dynamism to the halves.

"George Burgess is also entering, who won a lot of applause for his exhibits in the Rabbitohs herd in South Sydney with the Tom brothers and now retired Sam. Add more power and strength to an already impressive set of strikers.

"After looking at their preseason games, they seem more willing to throw the ball by 2020, so my advice for top scorer this year is Liam Marshall. Watch also for 19-year-old athlete Ethan Havard., Who I think might be A surprise package this year.

"I hope Wigan will compete again at the final end of the table this year. If they can match St. Helens and say that some cutlery should be a compulsory visualization."