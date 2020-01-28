Super Bowl FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS tips for Chiefs vs. 49ers

%MINIFYHTML52d92a85687b28d33e922d22a809974b11% %MINIFYHTML52d92a85687b28d33e922d22a809974b12%

When making our choices for the DFS DraftKings Showdown contests, we went with a 49ers construction. With our FanDuel selections, we go with an alignment full of bosses. Why? Because the 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl 54 showdown is so close. You can make a solid case for any team to win and produce yards / points, and there aren't many "obvious,quot; moves based on the numbers.

Patrick Mahomes is always an "obvious,quot; move because it is Patrick Mahomes, and it is who we choose as our MVP. Raheem Mostert and George Kittle also stand out based on statistics, but we are fading the most expensive of the two. After that, we are filling ourselves with Mahomes' highest goals, including a sleeper boom or bust that we are more or less forced to play due to budget constraints.

Super Bowl FanDuel Picks: Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL DFS advice

MVP (1.5x points): QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($ 16,000)

If you go with a heavy construction of Chiefs, it only makes sense to have Mahomes in the MVP slot. He is likely to be involved in the vast majority of Kansas City touchdowns, and has more potential for monstrous performance than anyone else in the field. The 49ers have had some fights against mobile QBs this year (Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson), and Mahomes has shown that he can pick up pieces of yards with his legs, in addition to having the most talent in the league.

FLEX: WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($ 12,000)

Hill is that kind of next level athlete that can cause defense problems. Despite scoring two touchdowns in the AFC Championship game, he hasn't had a great performance in terms of yards since Week 10. He's late for a great game, and his floor is also quite high due to his consistent goals and Its great game potential.

FLEX: RB Damien Williams, Chiefs ($ 14,000)

The 49ers closed Dalvin Cook and allowed some late touchdowns to Aaron Jones, so this is not exactly a favorable confrontation for Williams, but it could be said that he is the Kansas City playoff producer. In four postseason games in the last two seasons, Williams has averaged 20.3 touches and 101.8 total yards while scoring eight total touchdowns. One way or another, it has been produced, and at least, it should be active in the receiving game.

FLEX: TE George Kittle, 49ers ($ 11,500)

Kittle has been quiet in the postseason, at least in terms of receiving numbers, but this confrontation is made for him to leave. Kansas City tied for the third highest number of receptions allowed to the closed ends during the regular season, and was allowed a TE touchdown in each of its first two playoff games. Like Hill, Kittle is late for a great game, and regardless of who you think will win, it's worth having it in your lineup.

FLEX: WR Mecole Hardman, Chiefs ($ 6,000)

Given our first four elections, we didn't have many options for our last FLEX position. It all came down to Demarcus Robinson or Hardman (or Kyle Juszczyk, if we really wanted to be cute), and we decided to go with the fastest Hardman, who is a little more likely to break a great play. It also returns kicks, which gives you more opportunities for great plays.