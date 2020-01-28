Summary and Summary of League Two: Swindon Leaders Defeated | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd5a2598bd001f6efa16dcff0e552975711% %MINIFYHTMLd5a2598bd001f6efa16dcff0e552975712%







Colchester striker Theo Robinson scored two final goals to sink the Swindon leaders 3-1 at JobServe Community Stadium.

Swindon advanced early in the second half through Diallang Jaiyesimi, but Luke Norris topped the level of Colchester and Robinson struck twice in the last six minutes.

The Richie Wellens side stays up as Exeter let out a part-time advantage to lose by the same score in Port vale.

Nicky Ajose led Exeter to the front, but Port Vale returned the blow after the break through the penalty of Richie Bennett, Leon Legge and Bennett.

Crewe rose to the third place of automatic promotion after winning Leyton Orient 2-0 on Gresty Road.

The railroad attacked late in any half through Charlie Kirk and Daniel Powell.

Plymouth fell to fourth since he stayed 2-2 against Crawley in a game delayed for half an hour due to traffic congestion around Home Park.

The penalty of Antoni Sarcevic canceled Ollie Palmer's first game for Crawley and Luke Jephcott led Plymouth in the lead, but Palmer nodded in his second half-time to snatch a point from visitors.

Vadaine Oliver's double helped Northampton to a 3-0 victory at home against 10 men Scunthorpe.

Oliver's first header gave Northampton a good start before Scunthorpe striker Kevin van Veen received a direct red card for his foul on Charlie Goode.

A second from Oliver put Northampton in control and Sam Hoskins' penalty sealed the three points.

Bradford & # 39; s the winless league race extended to six games after they sent Jamie Devitt in a 1-1 draw at home against Cheltenham.

Clayton Donaldson's first goal since September put Bradford in front before Devitt's second reserve offensive in the halftime blow and Alfie May fired a late draw for visitors.

Nathan Thomas scored a hat-trick as Carlisle won 4-1 in Green Forest.

Thomas hit Carlisle twice in the first half of the minutes and completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot at the beginning of the second period before Joshua Kayode added a quarter. Carl Winchester scored the comfort of the home team from the penalty spot.

Josh Labadie's first header secured Newport a 1-0 home win against Macclesfield Y Salford crossed to a 4-0 victory in Cambridge.

Adam Rooney gave Salford an interval lead and then converted a penalty, with Ashley Hunter and Ibou Touray adding more goals.

Morecambe won 2-0 in Waltz thanks to second-time goals from Steven Old and Carlos Mendes Gomes after local midfielder Wesley McDonald had missed a penalty in the first half.

Oldham hit Mansfield 3-1 at Boundary Park after Jonny Smith and Tom Hamer had given them a 2-0 lead at the break. Gevaro Nepomuceno added a third before Otis Khan seized Mansfield's comfort.

Grimsby won for the same score at home against Stevenage after moving on through the goal of Ben Nugent. Billy Clarke converted a penalty in the second half and Charles Vernam hit the third of the Mariners before Charlie Lakin scored for Stevenage at the time of detention.