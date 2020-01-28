Summary and Summary of League One: Rotherham beat Ipswich to go up | Soccer news

Rotherham returned to the top of Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 over Ipswich on Tuesday night.
Richard Wood's goal at the New York Stadium saw the Millers replace Ipswich at the summit, with the Tractors Boys falling to third.
Wycombe rose to second with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool, in a game in Adams Park that was delayed more than an hour after a helicopter ambulance landed on the field before the game.
Nick Freeman and Alex Samuel set the Chairboys on their way to victory from the beginning, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was comforted by Blackpool's fight.
Peterborough & # 39; s The recent resurgence continued as they won 2-0 in Accrington to go to the room. Sammie Szmodics and Joe Ward hit both sides of halftime for the Posh.
Coventry fell to fifth after a goalless draw in Wooden fleetY Portsmouth rose to sixth with a 2-0 victory in Lincoln. Ronan Curtis put Pompey in front in the halftime blow before John Marquis scored a late penalty.
Elsewhere, Doncaster rose to the ninth with a 3-1 victory over Southend, but Rig dropped a place after having a 2-2 draw in AFC Wimbledon.
MK Don he moved six points out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Rochdale, and Bolton and Bristol Rovers drew 1-1.