Summary and Summary of League One: Rotherham beat Ipswich to go up | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML34eedf42b22c6de6fe0f438fd7085af711% %MINIFYHTML34eedf42b22c6de6fe0f438fd7085af712%







Rotherham returned to the top of Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 over Ipswich on Tuesday night.

Richard Wood's goal at the New York Stadium saw the Millers replace Ipswich at the summit, with the Tractors Boys falling to third.

%MINIFYHTML34eedf42b22c6de6fe0f438fd7085af713% %MINIFYHTML34eedf42b22c6de6fe0f438fd7085af714%

Wycombe rose to second with a 2-1 victory over Blackpool, in a game in Adams Park that was delayed more than an hour after a helicopter ambulance landed on the field before the game.

Nick Freeman and Alex Samuel set the Chairboys on their way to victory from the beginning, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was comforted by Blackpool's fight.

Peterborough & # 39; s The recent resurgence continued as they won 2-0 in Accrington to go to the room. Sammie Szmodics and Joe Ward hit both sides of halftime for the Posh.

Coventry fell to fifth after a goalless draw in Wooden fleetY Portsmouth rose to sixth with a 2-0 victory in Lincoln. Ronan Curtis put Pompey in front in the halftime blow before John Marquis scored a late penalty.

Elsewhere, Doncaster rose to the ninth with a 3-1 victory over Southend, but Rig dropped a place after having a 2-2 draw in AFC Wimbledon.

MK Don he moved six points out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Rochdale, and Bolton and Bristol Rovers drew 1-1.