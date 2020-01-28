Stuart Broad fined, gets demerit point for swearing in Faf du Plessis | Cricket News





Stuart Broad has been fined for cursing in Faf du Plessis

Stuart Broad has become the fifth player to be fined and receives a demerit point during the England series with South Africa after swearing in Faf du Plessis on the fourth day of the Final Test.

The sailor from England got involved in a frantic exchange with South Africa's captain Du Plessis in Johannesburg on Monday and received a fine of 15 percent of his match rate, as well as a demerit point.

Du Plessis contacted Jos Buttler's shoulder during the incident, but no charges have yet been filed against the Proteas employer, who said "there was nothing malicious,quot; in the collision.

Broad now has two points of demerit in his record, with four points in a period of two years long enough to activate a ban.

Buttler was punished for insulting Vernon Philander in the second Test in Cape Town, while Ben Stokes was sanctioned after a verbal altercation with a spectator in Johannesburg.

9:20 Nasser Hussain and Michael Holding have a heated debate over whether Kagiso Rabada should have been banned for his celebration after firing Joe Root Nasser Hussain and Michael Holding have a heated debate over whether Kagiso Rabada should have been banned for his celebration after firing Joe Root

South African Kagiso Rabada was reprimanded for an enthusiastic celebration after firing Joe Root in Port Elizabeth, and his last point of demerit led him to four in 24 months and made sure he was kicked out for the Johannesburg meeting.

Meanwhile, Philander was disciplined after cursing Buttler during his final Wanderers Test, although his demerit point has been considered irrelevant by the fact that he now gave up international cricket and joined Somerset in a contract with Koalpak.

England captain Joe Root said: "There is definitely no bad blood between the sides, in my opinion.

"There are moments in the series when things can overflow a little and the boys are wrong, but I don't think we have a bad group of boys. We have great respect for the opposition and for people on the ground

"The boys can be wrong and unfortunately we have seen it a bit in this series, but if you talk to any of the boys, they will always give you time, respect the people in the stadium and sign autographs." ".