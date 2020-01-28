Someone tried to hack my phone. Technology researchers accused Saudi Arabia.

This type of piracy made headlines last week in connection with a forensic report commissioned by Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post, who said with "medium to high confidence,quot; Mr. Bezos's phone was hacked after receiving an encrypted video via WhatsApp of Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Other technology researchers have questioned the findings of the report, but two United Nations experts gave it their stamp of approval, saying that the hack was intended to "influence, if not silence,quot; the critical coverage of the Post kingdom.

The attempt on my phone, a month after Mr. Bezos' hacking, was less dramatic, but no less frightening in its implications. An examination of my phone showed no indication that I had been compromised, but the technology researchers who inspected the message I received concluded that I was attacked with powerful software sold by the NSO Group, an Israeli company, and deployed by hackers working for Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

When asked if their products had been used to attack my phone, an NSO Group spokesman said in a statement that it was "completely misleading,quot; to suggest that their technology was responsible for all phone hacking attempts, as other companies offered similar tools.

The researchers, in the Citizen Lab of the Munk School of the University of Toronto, have identified in recent years 36 operators who have used the technology of the NSO Group in hundreds of objectives in 45 countries. These objectives include four people that the researchers were able to identify by name and were able to confirm that they were hacked by operators who appeared to be working for Saudi Arabia.