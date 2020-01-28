Six Nations 2020 Championship in focus: Scotland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML82e4f545ccc7dc6d7090f046c524ac7c11% %MINIFYHTML82e4f545ccc7dc6d7090f046c524ac7c12%

Scotland will travel to play against Ireland in Round 1 of the Six Nations Championship 2020 on Saturday, February 1.





After a disappointing Rugby World Cup show, can Gregor Townsend re-form Scotland in 2020?

Last year's Championship was a great hope for Scotland before the tournament began, but it finally turned out to be one of the negatives.

A 33-20 victory over Italy during Round 1 in Edinburgh was followed by defeats against Ireland at home (22-13) and France in Paris (27-10). The fourth round brought a third defeat in the turn, as the eventual winners of the Grand Slam, Wales, won an 18-11 in Murrayfield, in a test that Scotland regretted.

2019 was not a good year for Scottish rugby, he won only a Six Nations clash and suffered the elimination of the World Cup group stage

However, if they had regrets of that contest, they were cursing themselves after the last day. Down 31-0 to England at halftime at Twickenham, Townsend's charges represented one of the most notable returns in history, drawing before advancing 38-31 with only four minutes left.

An attempt by George Ford under the places in the final play of the game left things 38-38 in the final whistle, as Scotland saw a potential first victory at Twickenham since 1983 evaporated in extraordinary circumstances. Can you do better this year?

Ireland – Aviva Stadium – Saturday, February 1 – 4.45 p.m. (GMT)

England – Murrayfield – Saturday, February 8 – 4.45pm (GMT)

Italy – Stadio Olimpico – Saturday, February 22 – 2.15pm (GMT)

France – Murrayfield – Sunday, March 8 – 3pm (GMT)

Wales – Principality Stadium – Saturday, March 14 – 2.15pm (GMT)

Question marks with Scotland at the test level constantly revolve around the physical strength of their pack and their eaves and if they can maintain parity with the other nations.

Darcy Graham is part of an exciting division of Scotland.

However, where they are not lacking is on talented backs. Within the team, Stuart Hogg, Sean Maitland, Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Byron McGuigan, Sam Johnson, Rory Hutchinson and Adam Hastings have demonstrated skills to excel on the highest stage.

The situation with respect to the leader outside the middle of Finn Russell has been extremely important and overwhelmingly negative.

The game creator, who has been in a sensational form for Racing 92 in the European Cup and the Top 14 this season, left the Six Nations Camp in Scotland during the first week after what was called a & # 39 ; violation of the equipment protocol & # 39 ;.

Scottish game creator Finn Russell is absent from the team due to a & # 39; violation of the team protocol & # 39;

Since then, reports have emerged that Russell refused to stop drinking at the team's hotel when asked, he lost training and then voluntarily decided to return to France, where he then began competing against Castres on Saturday.

Adam Hastings has also been in excellent shape for Glasgow and will enter at 10, but anyway, what happened to Russell, one of the leaders in recent times under Townsend, has been a completely unwanted distraction.

The next development will surely lead the headlines again, but Russell seems unlikely to return to the fold at this stage.

A timeline of the situation in Scotland / Finn Russell

Scotland enters the Championship under the new captaincy, as Stuart Hogg leads his country for the first time, replacing the hooker Stuart McInally, who remains in the pack.

Stuart Hogg approached Gregor Townsend to become Scotland's new captain before being asked

Elsewhere, Townsend has named six limitless players in his 38-man squad: Alex Craig, Luke Crosbie, Tom Gordon, Nick Haining, Kyle Steyn and Ratu Tagive.

The influential scrum media Greig Laidlaw withdrew from the test service.

Stuart hogg. Exeter's fullback remains an enormously important and talented figure for Scotland. And more than that, he will lead his country as patron for the first time during this Championship.

Hogg will be the captain of his nation for the first time during this Championship.

Hogg's rhythm and creativity set the tone for Scotland's bottom line and his ability to open the opposition is an important asset for Townsend's side.

Six nations since 2000: none.

Total: 15 full titles (1887, 1889, 1891, 1895, 1901, 1903, 1904, 1907, 1925, 1929, 1933, 1938, 1984, 1990, 1999)

The Six Nations 2020 squad of 38 men from Scotland

Forwards (21): Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, Alex Craig, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Cornell du Preez, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Tom Gordon, Jonny Gray, Nick Haining, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Sutherland, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

Backrests (17): Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg (c) George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Finn Russell, Matt Scott, Kyle Steyn, Ratu Tagive.