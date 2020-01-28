Silhouettes Gets the AGT: The Champions Golden Buzzer

The Golden Buzzer was reused in America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions. Alesha Dixon, a judge in Brittany Talent who is doing it AGT debuted this season, used the Golden Buzzer in the dance group Silhouettes.

The silhouettes first took the America has talent in 2011 and was a finalist in the sixth season and brought the madness of the shadow dance to the competition stage. In AGT: the champions, the dance group told the story of a dog's life from the adoption of the shelter to the enlistment of his human being in the army and the eventual return home as an injured veteran.

The performance brought judges Dixon, Heidi klum, Simon Cowell Y Howie Mandel at his feet, and some even tears. "That was absolutely beautiful," Cowell said. Host Terry Crews He said the performance was "one of the most moving things I've seen."