Should Gray & # 39; s Anatomy fans worry about Jackson Avery?

Grey's Anatomy said goodbye to Justin Chambers& # 39; Alex Karev (more or less), but fans don't have to worry about another exit … yet.

Jesse WilliamsJackson Avery on the show since season six will make his Broadway debut in the revival of Invite me out in the spring of 2020. But that doesn't mean Williams is leaving the program or Jackson is leaving Gray Sloan Memorial.

"I've known since the beginning of the season and I've been able to plan the story of (Jackson) (accordingly)," executive producer Krista Vernoff He told TVLine about possible programming conflicts. "Jesse can fly back one day a week; we're just making it work (because) this was important to him."

Usually, Broadway shows are dark (which means they don't run) one day of the week. Be calm, Grey's Anatomy fans. Jackson stays … for now.