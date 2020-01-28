Should Gray & # 39; s Anatomy fans worry about Jackson Avery?

Grey's Anatomy said goodbye to Justin Chambers& # 39; Alex Karev (more or less), but fans don't have to worry about another exit … yet.
Jesse WilliamsJackson Avery on the show since season six will make his Broadway debut in the revival of Invite me out in the spring of 2020. But that doesn't mean Williams is leaving the program or Jackson is leaving Gray Sloan Memorial.
"I've known since the beginning of the season and I've been able to plan the story of (Jackson) (accordingly)," executive producer Krista Vernoff He told TVLine about possible programming conflicts. "Jesse can fly back one day a week; we're just making it work (because) this was important to him."
Usually, Broadway shows are dark (which means they don't run) one day of the week. Be calm, Grey's Anatomy fans. Jackson stays … for now.
Meanwhile, the program has not yet fully explained Karev's departure, apart from the fact that he is still visiting his family. The last episode of his character was aired in November. Chambers has been with the program from the beginning.
"There is not a good time to say goodbye to a show and character that has defined much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers said in a statement. "However, for a while now, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career options. And, when I turn 50 and be blessed with my wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As Grey's Anatomy progresses , I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, members of the original cast Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson Y James Pickens, and the rest of the incredible cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, fans for an extraordinary journey. "
What happens to Karev remains to be seen. From now on, his wife, Jo (Camilla Luddington) continues to work in Seattle and continues to visit his mother out of state.
Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC