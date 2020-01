%MINIFYHTML9ac068a633b3dd21a518da01343015c711% %MINIFYHTML9ac068a633b3dd21a518da01343015c712%

Salman Khan's next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is ready to be released in Eid 2020. As usual, Salman Khan makes his Eid launch a bigger issue than life and makes sure his fans get a good artist. This time, when he joins Prabhudheva again, he has some great plans for the action sequences.