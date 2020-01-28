Shaquille O & # 39; Neal tears up talking about Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal is remembering his "little brother,quot; Kobe Bryant in an emotional speech

On Tuesday night, he joined Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley and others to reflect on the legacy of the Lakers star. Together, they shared memories of the 41-year-old man, who died with his daughter. Gianna Bryant Sunday afternoon.

While all men had powerful memories of the basketball star, Shaq made people cry with his emotional statements about all the things he hoped to share with Kobe in the future. "Up here, we work hard and I think that many times we take things for granted. Like, I don't talk to them as much as I need," he says tearfully to his friends. "The fact that we are not going to be able to joke in his Hall of Fame Ceremony; we will not be able to say, & # 39; Ha! I have five, you have four & # 39; … Those are the things you cannot return ".