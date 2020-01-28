Shaquille O & # 39; Neal tears up talking about Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal is remembering his "little brother,quot; Kobe Bryant in an emotional speech
On Tuesday night, he joined Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley and others to reflect on the legacy of the Lakers star. Together, they shared memories of the 41-year-old man, who died with his daughter. Gianna Bryant Sunday afternoon.
While all men had powerful memories of the basketball star, Shaq made people cry with his emotional statements about all the things he hoped to share with Kobe in the future. "Up here, we work hard and I think that many times we take things for granted. Like, I don't talk to them as much as I need," he says tearfully to his friends. "The fact that we are not going to be able to joke in his Hall of Fame Ceremony; we will not be able to say, & # 39; Ha! I have five, you have four & # 39; … Those are the things you cannot return ".
O & # 39; Neal continues: "That's the only thing, I wish I could tell you something again."
Dwyane Wade then reveals the deep admiration he felt for the late basketball star. "For me, when I was a child who entered this league, there was a person I wanted that respect from. A person I wanted to look at as an equal. And look me in the eye. And it was Kobe Bryant." Wade has shared.
Another surreal moment was when Kenny Smith He shared that he, Kobe and their children used to run during their internship. "The hill that he, where fatality with the other passengers, is the hill we run … It's the same hill."
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
All men had several experiences with Kobe, but the only thing they share in common is the immense pain they are experiencing. Jerry west He expressed it best when he said: "The saddest day of my life. I lost a brother in Korea. That is the only thing that compares to me … I had a special relationship with him."
He adds that "he felt like his father,quot; for two years. "I don't know if I can overcome this," says West.
As bittersweet as it is, men laugh when Shaq remembers: "At 17 he said: & # 39; I'll be the best player in the world, and off the court, I'm going to be bigger than Will Smith""
