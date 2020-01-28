Shaquille O & # 39; Neal pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in the emotional tribute & # 39; NBA on TNT & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML8f17e9eb89950eed2ae8ab1fa80ffd7e11% %MINIFYHTML8f17e9eb89950eed2ae8ab1fa80ffd7e12%

The devastating news of Kobe Bryant's death has had an emotional effect on the entire basketball community and around the world.

They have followed several tributes since Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, who joined the Lakers in 1996 and won three championship titles with Bryant, spoke emotionally about his former teammate during NBA on TNTPregame show on Tuesday night.

A clip of the Shaq dialog can be seen below.

"We live in a world where anything can be retouched, anything can be fooled. I didn't want to believe it," said O & # 39; Neal upon hearing the news.

Although O & # 39; Neal and Bryant were often considered one of the best duos in NBA history, their relationship had difficult times over the years. O & # 39; Neal left the Lakers after the 2003-04 season to join the Heat before finishing his career with seasons in Phoenix, Cleveland and Boston.

O & # 39; Neal was present at the last Bryant NBA game in 2016, calling him "the best Laker in history."

"People always ask about our relationship, and I tell them it's like me and Charles (Barkley), two strong-minded people who will do it their way," said O & # 39; Neal.

O & # 39; Neal, fighting tears during the sincere discussion, ended up with a moving advice for himself.

"I will try to do a better job just by coming and talking to people," said O & # 39; Neal, "instead of putting it off because you never know."