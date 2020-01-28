Shaquille O & # 39; Neal breaks into tears and wishes he could speak with "Little Brother" Kobe Bryant again

WENN / Attachment

During the last episode of his podcast, the 47-year-old NBA star also admitted that he had not slept eaten since the helicopter crash that killed the deceased athlete.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal couldn't hold back tears while remembering Kobe Bryant. The "Grown Ups 2"Star joined other basketball players in" NBA on TNT "to reflect on Kobe's legacy, and Shaq was overwhelmed with emotion by revealing how he learned of the star's death and the difficulty he is having to face it. .

Remembering the moment when he first heard about the news, Shaq admitted that at first he didn't believe it, since "we live in a world where anything could be touched up, anything could be fooled. I didn't want to believe it." However, when he learned that the news was true, the 47-year-old man said in tears: "I haven't felt the pain so bad in a long time. Now I lost a little brother." He added: "And then, the final blow, his lovely daughter was with him in the helicopter."

Shaq was even more excited when he shared all the things he hoped to share with Kobe, who was his career partner, in the future. "We are here, we work hard and I think that many times we take things for granted. Like, I don't talk to them as much as I need," he said. "The fact that we will not be able to joke in his Hall of Fame Ceremony; we will not be able to say, & # 39; Ha! I have five, you have four & # 39; … Those are the things you can "Do not come back. That is the only thing. I wish I could tell you something again. "

Before the interview, Shaq admitted in the last episode of his podcast that he had not slept or eaten since the accident. "I'm sick right now," he said. "And I know that some idiot will mention the relationship that Kobe and I had. Our relationship was that of brothers. We are brothers in this podcast, John, we argue all the time. But in real life, when I see you and your lovely wife , it's all about respect. "

Shaq and Kobe took the Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive championships between 2000 and 2002, but the dispute between the two led to the first being changed to Miami in 2004. However, after Kobe retired in 2016, it seemed that the two had reconciled, although Shaq said he had not talked to Kobe as much as he would have liked in recent years.