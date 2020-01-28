Shaquille O & # 39; Neal admits that he believed that the news of Kobe Bryant's death was a hoax: "I didn't want to believe it,quot;

Former Los Angeles Laker, Shaquille O'Neal, talked about the nightmare he is living in the wake of the death of his partner and "brother,quot; Kobe Bryant. During a special episode of The great podcast with Shaq, the 47-year-old admitted that "he is not well,quot; and "is sick,quot; after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, lost their love in a helicopter crash along with seven other people on Sunday.

O & # 39; Neal told his podcast co-host John Kincade that he is now overcoming the death of his sister, who died of cancer in October, and the same hit him when he discovered that the tragic news about Bryant was real and is not a cheated.

O & # 39; Neal explained that he was down with his son Shaqir, 16, when his other son Greg showed him the news report that Kobe and Gianna had died in a helicopter accident.

“I yelled at Greg, I said:‘ Me, man, take that from my face. Get that out of my face, "Shaq said." I figured someone was just playing. I didn't want to believe it. "

However, when people started calling him to ask if he could confirm or deny the news, he realized that "it should not be a hoax because now everyone knows this information." He kept asking it not to be true, but then the news was confirmed.

“(He was) sad enough (to lose Kobe), then you hear that his daughter was with him. I did nothing, "said O & # 39; Neal while his voice trembled with emotion." I have not eaten. I haven't slept. I'm watching all the tapes, but now I'm sick. "

O'Neal added that this is going to hurt for a long time. He said he wished Kobe were here and wishes he could tell him something. He also said that his heart is with Vanessa Bryant because "she lost two."

"I have a little brother, but yesterday I lost a brother," said O & # 39; Neal.

The basketball legend also addressed the dispute between him and Bryant in 2004 that led O'Neal to request a trade. He said that despite all the things that were documented among them, there was never dislike. They were family and loved each other, as well as their respective wives and children.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal said the brothers fight all the time, but they still love each other. He added that he has four rings, and he knows he wouldn't have three without Kobe Bryant.

O'Neal also revealed that he will "eliminate,quot; his "meat and confrontation clause." He explained that he won't do that anymore because you never know. The NBA Hall of Fame member said that he had already called the people with whom he had discrepancies and told them that he loved them.

"And we don't talk much on the phone, but I just, I wish we did," Shaq said. "You know, we're like similar guys, hey, family first, business and I'll see you when I see you. I have many best friends, but I don't speak badly on the phone."

Shaquille O'Neal has been posting tributes on social media to his brother, Kobe Bryant. He has just posted an amazing video on Instagram highlighting his years as Los Angeles Lakers together. For any Shaq and Kobe fan, it is a must see.



