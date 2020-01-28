Shaq is excited by the death of Kobe Bryant: "now I lost a little brother,quot;

%MINIFYHTML1ff8fe19ce448eabd11b6ccfb40f9bc011% %MINIFYHTML1ff8fe19ce448eabd11b6ccfb40f9bc012%

It is a difficult time for so many people while the world watches Kobe Bryant and his legacy. We knew it was going to be especially difficult for Shaquille O'Neal, who played alongside Kobe in the Lakers for years. Shaq broke his silence a few days ago, but tonight he joined Dwyane Wade and others in a special tribute program honoring Kobe on TNT.

Shaq shed tears as he talked about his good friend and discussed the importance of letting his loved ones know how loved they are. "Now I lost a little brother," said Shaq, who recently also lost his father and sister.

He also talked about how he learned of Gianna Bryant's death and described his death as the "final blow,quot; upon learning of the tragedy.

You can watch the video below:

Shaq and Kobe were like the dynamic duo of the NBA during their time, winning three consecutive championships for the Lakers from 2000 to 2002.

We continue to pray for all those affected by the loss of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as for the others who died in the helicopter accident.