See what the next crew of the yacht deck includes

Parsifal III It can be a 180-foot long sailing yacht, but that does not mean there is a lot of space for the crew to pack in excess.

Therefore, the crew members in the heart of Bravo Sailing yacht under deck (which will premiere on Monday, February 3 at 9 p.m.) I could pack only the essentials before sailing.

Fortunately, in the clip above, the crew, including Captain Glenn Shephard, First official Paget BerryChef Adam Glick, Ciara Duggan, Jenna MacGillivray, Byron Hissey, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler Y Parker McCown"Open what they have packed."

For sailor McCown, a ukulele his father gave him is essential while he is away.

"My dad bought this for me before I left Hawaii," says McCown.

This is not the only instrument on board the Parsifal III as first mate Berry also brought his guitar.

"The first thing I have with me is my guitar! My baby guitar," Berry shares as he unpacks his things.