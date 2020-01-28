See the reaction A + of this teacher to your student entering the university

Congratulations are in order for Max Pacheco!

The 17-year-old high school student was recently admitted to the Georgia Institute of Technology. However, no one seemed more excited about the great news than their AP Spanish teacher Dr. Gloria Green. Pacheco posted a video of himself sharing the ad with the instructor, who also wrote his letter of recommendation, via Twitter last week. Let's say your reaction deserves an A +.

"The video originated when my mother wanted to see Dr. Green's reaction to me telling him the news about being admitted to Tech," he told E Pacheco, who also gave Green a bouquet of flowers when delivering the news. News. "Dr. Gloria Green (my AP Spanish teacher from 2 years ago) and my family (are) quite united now. We see her in the church most weekends, so that's how we met her better. Without However, since I didn't see her in the church when the weekend admissions came out, I decided to surprise her at school, her reaction was more than invaluable, and she only showed me how much she cared for me and how happy she was for my success beyond from the classroom. She is really an exceptional teacher who cares a lot about her students. "