See the first preview of the new family Karma of the Docu de Bravo series

There is a new family that goes to Bravo!

The network released its latest plans for the documentary series on Tuesday, January 28, with an exciting first look at Family karma, the first reality show of the USA. UU. Which features a totally Indian cast. According to Bravo's description, the Miami-based series will narrate the personal adventures of seven Indian-American friends as they navigate through life, love and work, as well as close-knit family ties.

"Our parents basically founded this community," he says. Amrit Kapai, a lawyer who began his career in Chicago and is currently working to grow the firm's Miami branch. "They had arranged marriages, we had arranged friendships," he continues.

As the cast continues to explain, their relationships with family members are exceptionally close.

"There is extreme pressure from parents," says the 27-year-old "party boy,quot; Brian Benni (who recently returned with his own and strives to graduate from that reputation) in the new Family Karma trailer, and it quickly becomes clear what kind of pressure he is talking about.

"Why didn't you make an appointment for your wedding?" fellow star series Vishal ParvaniThe mother asks at close range two seconds later.