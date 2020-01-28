Scared Harvey Weinstein once chased by Accuser's Chihuahua

As Harvey Weinstein's trial continues, more surprising details have been revealed, including the accusation that Harvey went to the house of one of his accusers one night only to be "scared,quot; by a Chihuahua pet.

According to the testimony of the court, obtained by Page Six, Elizabeth Entin, who shared an apartment in the East Village with Mimi Haleyi in 2006, says Harvey broke into his apartment one night and feared his Chihuahua named Peanut.

Entin states that he appeared one night and that he simply "entered." Elizabeth, referring to the phone call she shared with Mimi, says they both laughed at Harvey's expense because a little dog chased him around the apartment and he didn't like me

Harvey reportedly said aloud: “What is this? Take me away from me.” The incident occurred shortly before Weinstein allegedly forced oral sex with Mimi in his Soho department on July 10, 2006.

When Harvey left the courtroom, a journalist asked him if he was afraid of Chihuahuas, and Harvey laughed and said, "Do I seem to be afraid of Chihuahuas?" Mr. Weinstein made his comment as he walked away with his walker in his hand.

As previously reported, the movie mogul in disgrace is currently being tried for predatory sexual assault, among other charges of three different women, including the aforementioned Mimi Haleyi. At the time of the alleged assault, Entin explained to the jury, Mimi entrusted the story with her.

Entin said she was "very nervous,quot; and that she was walking a lot. He also said he seemed "anxious." As the story goes, Mimi told Harvey to stop several times, said he was in his period, but that did not prevent Harvey's actions. Mimi claims that he took out the tampon and forced oral sex.

Ad

Elizabeth, who was a fashion assistant at the time, says she hardly thought about Harvey's previous behavior. They simply considered him as a "pathetic and old man," making moves on Mimi.



Post views:

0 0