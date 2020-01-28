Sarah Hyland stuns Lorenzo Serafini's philosophy with Lorraine Schwartz Jewels

%MINIFYHTMLbe53a4c23d58c186d3f577f9677d09f211% %MINIFYHTMLbe53a4c23d58c186d3f577f9677d09f212%

Sarah Hyland was surprised at Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini when she attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Combining the beautiful high-low dress with the jewels of Lorraine Schwartz and the heels of Christian Louboutin, it was a vision of beauty and climbed to the top of many better dressed lists. The lavender-colored mini dress with floral print featured a deep neckline with oversized bows that adorned the waist. A long trail flowed behind Sarah and showed her long, toned legs. Showing a beautiful tan, Sarah wore her hair in a long ponytail and fans loved the look of the Modern Family Actress.

She created a great entrance when she arrived at the SAG awards and all eyes were on the beautiful 29 year old girl. Famous stylists Brad Goreski and Daniela Viviana Romano designed Sarah for the awards ceremony. In addition to her Lorraine Schwartz earrings, Sarah wore Ofira Jewelz rings.

Brad Goreski shared a complete photo of Sarah who showed her Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress in all its splendor. You can see that photo below.

%MINIFYHTMLbe53a4c23d58c186d3f577f9677d09f213% %MINIFYHTMLbe53a4c23d58c186d3f577f9677d09f214%

Lorraine Schwartz shared several photos of Sarah showing the lavender and jade earrings she wore. The earrings are designed as an inverted triangle that complements the shape of Sarah's face. Lorraine shared three photos in the slide show below that also gave fans a better view of Sarah's makeup. In addition to Lorraine Schwartz's earrings, she wore diamond rings from Ofira Jewlez. You can see the photos below.

Stylist Daniela Viviana Romero shared a photo of Sarah posing in the dress. You can see the movement of the dress while Sarah moves from side to side with her hands on her hips.

Celebrity stylist Riawna Capri combed Sarah and created an S-shaped ponytail perfect for the event. He gave Sarah a slightly off-center part and captured the ponytail in the neck. You can see the elegant style in the photo below.

Celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian made Sarah's face. Sarah's green eyes appeared beneath a layer of thick, long eyelashes and a peach-colored eyeshadow shadow. Sarah wore the Cover Girl Fling lip gloss. You can see Sarah's finished makeup in the photos below.

What do you think of Sarah's Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini high and low dress?

Ad

Do you think Sarah Hyland was one of the best dressed at the SAG Awards?



Post views:

0 0