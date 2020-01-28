Salman Khan broke looking handsome as always at the airport





Salman Khan is without a doubt one of the oldest stars in Bollywood. Everything the popular actor does becomes news in a short time. The actor is currently busy filming for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will be finished at the end of February. He was arrested last night at the airport while leaving the city in style. Salman was wearing a pair of jeans and a Prussian blue sweater.

He was seen posing for photos with his fans as soon as he got off his trip and happily forced the shutters also before entering. Salman could have left for a short outdoor session of Radhe, but so far nothing has been confirmed on that front. In addition to Bollywood Bhaijaan, Radhe has Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda playing crucial roles. Scroll through the latest images of Salman.