Saif Ali Khan talks about how he has evolved as a father

%MINIFYHTML13e755d958e3280766367f5fc97e447811% %MINIFYHTML13e755d958e3280766367f5fc97e447812%

Saif Ali Khan is back in the game and how! The actor will soon be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, which revolves around the life of a carefree middle-aged man, who changes once his daughter, who is not aware, knocks on his door.

Not only in the life of the reel, the actor is also a father in real life. He is the father of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan and little Taimur. The actor in an interview today talked about his role as a father and revealed that he is now more patient now as a father for Taimur, compared to what he was with Sara and Ibrahim. At that time he was concentrating on films and his focus was on his career. But right now he is balancing it well.