Safaree can't stop thinking about Kobe Bryant and Gianna's deaths – See her emotional message

Safaree is an emotional person, and since he learned about the massive tragedy that killed Kobe Bryant, his only 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and the other people who died in a terrible helicopter accident, he can't stop thinking about the disaster . .

Although he has a show tonight, Safaree is still heartbroken. Check out his most recent social media post.

‘Spread the love ❤️ I can't stop thinking about this," Safaree said.

A follower posted this: ‘Try to focus on your baby coming and having happy things … change the energy ❤️’ and someone else said: "I feel like I'm dreaming and I can't wake up from this horrible nightmare."

Another injured follower said: Tierra Earth stopped when Kobe died. The families were lost … the children … "so much future went away,quot; and someone else posted this: "Me too … thinking at the last moment, his last words,quot; Rip ".

One commenter wrote these words: it really feels like when you lose a family member that was the glue for your family. He was the glue in his family, the reason they joined so well, was the glue for the NBA and made it seem like his dreams can be achieved … I can't stop thinking about that either. Those poor girls. "

Another follower said: ‘Me neither. I've been crying since I found out and it hurts a lot. We love you and we will always do it & # 39; & # 39; and someone else posted this: & # 39; Because we believe that good people should not leave us so tragically & # 39 ;.

A follower told people to "value every minute with their loved ones and be grateful for the time we have been lucky to have."

Safaree has to act tonight. Here is Erica Mena's post:

A fan said: fa Safaree is very talented and I see all the personal and professional growth. Erica some people just want an answer. No answer is needed Your husband is the bomb! Congratulations on the great new music. We love both (protected email) @ Safareefa ’

More and more people support Safaree and wish him and his pregnant wife the best.

Apart from this, let's keep Kobe's family, and the loved ones of all the people who died in the accident rose in prayer.



