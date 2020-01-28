Russia expels Japanese journalist accused of spying | Japan news

Russia expelled a Japanese journalist last month for trying to obtain secret information related to military capabilities in the Russian Far East, the RIA news agency reported.

The expelled journalist worked for Kyodo News, the Japanese agency said Tuesday, denying the accusation of attempted espionage.

Kyodo did not identify the reporter, but said he was arrested on December 25 in Vladivostok and released after about five hours of interrogation.

The reporter was told to leave Russia in 72 hours, Kyodo said.

"For security reasons, he left the country the next day. We understand he was involved in standard reporting activities," Kyodo said in a statement sent via email.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called an official from the Japanese embassy to make an official diplomatic protest over the incident, RIA reported.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it could not comment on the matter.

Tense ties

The ties between Japan and Russia have tensed for decades over a territorial dispute over an island chain in the Pacific.

Known in Russia as the Southern Kuriles and in Japan as the Northern Territories, the islands were taken by the Soviet army in the last days of World War II.

The dispute has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a formal peace treaty and developing their relations.

"The Japanese citizen was arrested by Russian law enforcement officers in Vladivostok on December 25, 2019 trying to receive secret materials about Russia's military potential in the Far East," RIA said, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The announcement came two days after Japanese telecom firm SoftBank Group Corp said one of its former employees had been arrested on suspicion of leaking company information.

It is suspected that the former employee passed information to Russia's trade mission in Japan in exchange for money, Nikkei newspaper reported, citing police.

A person familiar with Kyodo's thinking said Russia's announcement seemed to be "a revenge for SoftBank."