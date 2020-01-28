Russia exerts a growing influence in Africa, worrying many in the West

General Stephen J. Townsend, head of the African Military Command, or Africom, is expected to face a tough interrogation on Thursday, when he plans to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"Any reduction in our troops would be short-sighted, it could impair Africom's ability to carry out his mission and, as a result, it would damage national security," Senator James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, chairman of the committee, said in a statement this month.

As the Pentagon weighs its options, the Kremlin continues to press on the continent. Ultimately, the great power competition translates into attempts by the United States to harness its weight as a military and economic superpower, although it sometimes operates with bureaucratic slowness, against the ability of China and Russia to send money, troops and I killed quickly, and little, if any, neglect.

China has greatly increased its commercial investments in Africa in recent years, building factories and railways, and operating a major port in Djibouti. The Chinese army is also considering building a new port in Senegal on the pretext of helping the Senegalese Navy, according to a US military official.

Russian authorities are considering the port of Berbera as a location for their base on the coast of Somaliland, a self-declared state within Somalia in the Gulf of Aden, according to officials from the Department of Defense. Both China and the United States, with military bases in Djibouti, share the same coast as the potential Russian port.

Russia has also expressed interest in building a naval logistics center in Eritrea, but it is not clear how advanced these negotiations are, US officials said.

Around 1,500 miles south on the east coast of Africa, Russian military transport planes landed last summer in the province of Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, and, according to US officials, deployed about 160 people belonging to the Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor.