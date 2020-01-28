Roger Federer produces a miracle to defeat Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML7cff0d4fc5104c89b0c2e3de9591279c11% %MINIFYHTML7cff0d4fc5104c89b0c2e3de9591279c12%

Roger Federer reached the Australian Open semifinals dramatically

Roger Federer produced an act of Houdini after recovering from an injury and keeping seven match points against Tennys Sandgren to keep his hopes of getting a seventh Australian Open title alive.

Federer, who never retired in 1,511 previous tennis matches, seemed to be heading for defeat against Sandgren, ranked 100 and played in the most important game of his life, after suffering a groin injury. But he conjured up a great escape to turn the game around and win 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3.

Federer said: "I have to be lucky sometimes, I tell you that. Those seven match points, you don't have control. I just hoped it wasn't going to crush the winner, and if he missed one or two, who knows what he's thinking .

"I was very lucky. As the game progressed I began to feel better again and the pressure dropped. I don't deserve it, but I'm standing here and I'm very, very happy."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion took a medical break time off the court at the beginning of the third set and was clearly physically engaged, but somehow endured during the fourth.

When he returned, both his service speed and his movement were low and, although the Swiss fought for his right side, he dug deeply to save seven incredible match points in the fourth set to send an already dramatic clash in a decisive in Rod Laver Arena.

Federer took a medical timeout before saving seven match points against Sandgren

Sandgren's first three opportunities came with Federer's service in 5-4, but the American, ranked 100, made mistakes in all of them.

He then had four more chances in the tiebreaker, including a 6-3 lead, but Federer saved them all before seizing his second chance to win 10-8.

And Federer made sure that those heroic efforts were not in vain, freeing himself to win the fifth set after three hours and 31 minutes.

In his medical waiting time, Federer said: "It has been a lot of tennis throughout my life. I was starting to feel my groin, my leg was tightening."

"I don't like to call the coach, a sign of weakness and all that. I believe in miracles. It wasn't bad enough where I thought it was going to get worse. Let me finish in style and he didn't." Do that."

Given its difficulties so far, it seems unlikely that Federer can beat Novak Djokovic, who will face Milos Raonic later Tuesday.

The 38-year-old said: "You feel better in a couple of days and you never know. With these lucky getaways, you may play freely because you know you should already ski in Switzerland. You could also take full advantage of that."

