Riverdale's next musical is Hedwig and the angry inch

Of the people who brought you Carrie Y Heathers, comes RiverdaleThe next musical episode: Hedwig and the angry inch.
Yes, you read it right. After the previous musical debacles, Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) relive the variety program of Riverdale High. But when Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) prohibits you from performing a musical number of Hedwig and the angry inch, the Riverdale the children gather against the director and each one interprets a musical number. Each performance represents the internal struggles of the characters. Look for a forbidden show that flourishes in the middle of the whole drama.
"Musical episodes have become an annual tradition in Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different " Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale creator and executive producer, said in a statement. "When we hear that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we think, is there any way we can do Hedwig and still have a link to the stories we are telling? "
"Taking a deep dive, we discovered a great way to use classic songs like‘ Wicked Little Town & # 39; and ‘Midnight Radio & # 39; that made a lot of sense and are simply amazing and iconic. And besides, Hedgewig It is literally Cole's favorite musical! "Aguirre-Sacasa continued.
CW
John Cameron Mitchell He directed and starred in the 2001 film version based on the theater musical by Mitchell and Trask. Neil Patrick Harris He starred in the first production of the musical on Broadway in 2014. Andrew Rannells, Michael C. HallMitchell Darren Criss Y Taye Diggs everyone starred in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the angry inch. It closed in 2015.
Riverdale& # 39; s Hedwig and the angry inch The episode airs on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. in The CW.
