Riverdale's next musical is Hedwig and the angry inch

Of the people who brought you Carrie Y Heathers, comes RiverdaleThe next musical episode: Hedwig and the angry inch.

Yes, you read it right. After the previous musical debacles, Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) relive the variety program of Riverdale High. But when Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) prohibits you from performing a musical number of Hedwig and the angry inch, the Riverdale the children gather against the director and each one interprets a musical number. Each performance represents the internal struggles of the characters. Look for a forbidden show that flourishes in the middle of the whole drama.

"Musical episodes have become an annual tradition in Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different " Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale creator and executive producer, said in a statement. "When we hear that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we think, is there any way we can do Hedwig and still have a link to the stories we are telling? "