RHOC stars react to the departure of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge from The Bravo Reality Show

Royal Housewives of Orange County Stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge announced last weekend that they would leave the show after starring in the series for more than a decade. Gunvalson, also known as the "OC OG,quot;, has been in RHOC from day one, and was a full-time cast member for 13 seasons before being demoted to "friend,quot; of the program for Season 14. Judge was a full-time cast member for twelve seasons.

On Friday, Gunvalson wrote on Instagram that she will always be the OC's OG, but it's time to say goodbye.

"It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for,quot; helping me "along the way. I have been working on new projects that will be exciting, motivating and inspiring," Gunvalson wrote.

The founder of Coto Insurance added that he is launching a new podcast titled Scream with Vicki.

Just one day later, Judge revealed that it was also time for her to move on. The owner of CUT Fitness said they have been "12 wild years,quot; and that she is sad to leave, but excited about her future.

Gunvalson actually appeared in the comments section of Judge's announcement and wrote that they have shared so many good and not so good times together. She added that it has been the trip of their lives, then referred to herself and Judge as "Thelma and Louise,quot; and asked where she wanted to go next.

According to We weekly, The judge rejected an offer from Bravo to stay RHOC as a friend of the program with a three-episode contract for $ 20K per episode, but Judge rejected them because it was too large a cut in her $ 900K salary as a full-time employee. She said she wanted to leave on her own terms.

Executive producer Andy Cohen confirmed on Radio Andy that Judge was offered a part-time role to wrap her story, but she didn't want to do that.

"Listen, she has been in the program for 12 years, we wanted to give her a shipment," Cohen explained. "She has been an incredible housewife, she has been dramatic, she has been great! We had been wanting, not reinventing, but shaking him for a couple of years."

Cohen added that he expects Judge to return in some way over the next few seasons because she is someone she always wants to meet and control. The St. Louis native also talked about Gunvalson on Instagram, captioning old photos with her memories of her first RHOC meeting.

Cohen said he and Gunvalson's eyes would meet when he was roasting the other ladies, and she would wink at him "with optimism and effervescence." She continued to do it year after year, and always made her heart smile.

Shannon Beador said Gunvalson will always be his "sister three friends,quot;, and although his time on the show is over, his friendship will continue. As for Judge, Beador said that she will always be his "sister of the soul of the walk or die,quot; and friend for life.

Kelly Dodd, who has been out with both Gunvalson and Judge in recent months, re-posted a video of a fan celebrating Gunvalson and Judge's departure, and wrote in the title: "Oh my God! Tamra Has she also left? ”Then she declared herself“ Queen of the OC ”.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke said We weekly That she is grateful for the opportunity to be a housewife and that her friendship with Judge is one of the reasons. He added that he will miss filming with Judge, but he knows he has a friend for life.

Alumnae Heather Dubrow called both Gunvalson and Judge "iconic," while Lydia McLaughlin said it was "the end of an era." Gretchen Rossi stated that Gunvalson had an incredible career, but celebrated Judge's departure.



