Researchers are competing to make a vaccine against the coronavirus. Help to?

In the early days of January, when cases of a rare pneumonia-like illness were reported in China, researchers at the Maryland National Institutes of Health prepared to look for a vaccine to prevent the new disease.
They had clues that a coronavirus, similar to those that caused the outbreak of SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2012, was to blame. Dr. Barney Graham, deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center at N.I.H, urged government scientists in China to share the genetic makeup of the virus so that his team can begin his career to develop a vaccine.
On Friday, January 10, Chinese scientists published the information in a public database. The next morning, Dr. Graham's team was in the lab. And in a matter of hours, they had identified the letters of the genetic code that could be used to make a vaccine.
Scientists in Australia and at least three companies, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Therapeutics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, are also working on vaccine candidates to stop the spread of the disease, which has infected more than 4,500 people and killed more than 100.
"Everyone is trying to move as quickly as possible," said Jacqueline Shea, director of operations for Inovio.
Inovio received a grant of up to $ 9 million to develop a coronavirus vaccine from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a group whose goal is to accelerate vaccines to the market. Moderna, who is working with Dr. Graham's team at the N.I.H., He received a similar grant, as did the researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia.
Historically, vaccines have been one of the best public health tools to prevent disease. But despite the fact that new technology, advances in genomics and improved global coordination have allowed researchers to advance at an unprecedented speed, vaccine development remains an expensive and risky process. It takes months and even years because vaccines must undergo extensive testing on animals and humans. In the best case, it takes at least one year, and probably more, for any vaccine to be available to the public.
"They may not help in the early stages of an outbreak, but if we are able to develop vaccines on time, they will be an advantage later," said Richard Hatchett, executive director of the epidemic preparedness coalition.
With each new outbreak, scientists generally have to start from scratch. After the SARS outbreak in 2003, the researchers took approximately 20 months from the release of the viral genome to prepare a vaccine for human trials. By the time an epidemic caused by the Zika virus occurred in 2015, the researchers had reduced the deadline to six months. Now, they expect joint efforts to cut that time in half.
The morning after Chinese scientists published their data earlier this month, Dr. Graham's team went to work to verify the sequence and compare it with what they already had for SARS and MERS. They wanted to focus on the spike protein, which forms the crown of the coronavirus and recognizes receptors, or entry points, in a host cell.
"If you can block the binding of the spike protein to a cell, then it has effectively prevented an infection," said Kizzmekia Corbett, scientific leader of Dr. Graham's coronavirus team.
Dr. Corbett and others had studied peak proteins in SARS and MERS viruses in detail, using them to develop experimental vaccines. Vaccines never hit the market because SARS successfully contained public health measures before the vaccine was ready and preliminary human trials for The MERS vaccine was successful in January 2018.
But the scientists had a method to develop vaccines that could help them accelerate the production of the new coronavirus. They used the template for the SARS vaccine and exchanged enough genetic code to work for the new virus. "I call it plug and play," said Dr. Corbett.
In a few hours, Dr. Corbett was able to prepare the modified sequence that the researchers needed. On Tuesday, January 14, the team held a conference call to discuss the next steps with collaborators in laboratories across the country, and sent the sequence to Moderna.
The company's scientists plan to use genetic information to create synthetic messenger RNA, which carries instructions for the cell's protein production machinery. The technology will help induce high levels of antibodies that can identify the spike protein and fight an infection.
Once Moderna manufactures the messenger RNA in a few weeks, the N.I.H. will perform more tests, said Dr. Corbett. Collaborators in academic laboratories will then evaluate the vaccine in mice infected with the virus and analyze blood samples from the animals to see how well the experimental vaccine worked.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at N.I.H., who oversees Dr. Graham's team, said he hoped the vaccine investigation would move forward quickly.
"If we do not encounter unforeseen obstacles, we will be able to carry out a Phase 1 test in the next three months, which will be a record speed," he said, referring to the first human tests that prove safety.
Other researchers are using different methods to develop their vaccines.
Inovio, which is also developing a vaccine for MERS, uses a DNA-based technology. Johnson & Johnson administers vaccines through adenovirus, which can cause cold-like symptoms but have become harmless. And researchers at the University of Queensland are testing particles that mimic the structure of a virus.
"We don't know what vaccine approach will be successful at this stage, so we have to try everything in our arsenal," said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine expert at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
In interviews, company executives said alliances with governments and philanthropic foundations were essential to develop outbreak vaccines because there were There are so many uncertainties.
Dr. Paul Stoffels, scientific director of Johnson & Johnson, estimated that it could take eight to 12 months before his company's vaccines reach clinical trials in humans. By then, the coronavirus outbreak may have been contained. Johnson & Johnson's Zika vaccine tests are currently suspended, he said, because new outbreaks of the disease have slowed.
"You must be brave and you must be a solid company to do this, because there is no real incentive to do this, nor a financial incentive," he said.
Stéphane Bancel, executive director of Moderna, said vaccines were necessary, even if an outbreak decreases, because he could always return. "I think it is important to be prepared," he said.
Experts believe that the frequency of outbreaks will only increase due to climate change, urbanization and global travel, among other factors.
"We probably need to start thinking about installing a special infrastructure for coronavirus infections in the same way we did for the flu," said Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children's Vaccine Development Center & # 39; s Hospital and participated in the production of a SARS vaccine that can be reused for the new coronavirus. Infection detection and monitoring, as well as vaccine development, will establish an insurance policy for future outbreaks, he said.
"We are beginning to realize that the power of vaccines goes far beyond public health," he said. "They are also critical for the global economy and global security."