Researchers are competing to make a vaccine against the coronavirus. Help to?

In the early days of January, when cases of a rare pneumonia-like illness were reported in China, researchers at the Maryland National Institutes of Health prepared to look for a vaccine to prevent the new disease.

They had clues that a coronavirus, similar to those that caused the outbreak of SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2012, was to blame. Dr. Barney Graham, deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center at N.I.H, urged government scientists in China to share the genetic makeup of the virus so that his team can begin his career to develop a vaccine.

On Friday, January 10, Chinese scientists published the information in a public database. The next morning, Dr. Graham's team was in the lab. And in a matter of hours, they had identified the letters of the genetic code that could be used to make a vaccine.

%MINIFYHTMLb8d0204be586f70c3756556b0926e4bf13% %MINIFYHTMLb8d0204be586f70c3756556b0926e4bf14%

Scientists in Australia and at least three companies, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Therapeutics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, are also working on vaccine candidates to stop the spread of the disease, which has infected more than 4,500 people and killed more than 100.