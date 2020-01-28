Record of 7,423 US bombs dropped in Afghanistan in 2019: report | News

%MINIFYHTMLbd977b75c1be46d0fc62f5be47f1e33211% %MINIFYHTMLbd977b75c1be46d0fc62f5be47f1e33212%

US forces in Afghanistan dropped a record number of bombs in the country than at any other time in at least a decade, according to the US Air Force. UU.

I know. UU. They dropped 7,423 bombs on targets in Afghanistan in 2019, representing an increase of 7,362 ammunition launched in 2018, the Central Command of the US Air Force UU. (AFCENT) said in a report published Monday.

The figure represents a dramatic increase in the bombings in Afghanistan compared to the time of President Barack Obama in 2009, when 4,147 bombs were dropped.

%MINIFYHTMLbd977b75c1be46d0fc62f5be47f1e33213% %MINIFYHTMLbd977b75c1be46d0fc62f5be47f1e33214%

Plus:

The United States has increased air bombing since President Donald Trump was elected in 2016 when Washington eliminated the requirement that targets should be "close,quot; to US or Afghan forces to avoid civilian casualties.

The United Nations and human rights groups have repeatedly expressed concern over the increase in airstrikes across the country by US and Afghan forces that have resulted in a dramatic increase in civilian casualties.

On Sunday, at least seven civilians, including three children, were killed in gair strikes abroad Afghanistan & # 39;s province of northern Balkh that caused protests from local residents.

The U.S. Army UU. Confirm the accident in Afghanistan but dispute the demolition of the plane

Earlier this month, more than 60 civilians were killed or injured in an attack with US drones. UU. Against a Taliban high group commander in Herat province in western Afghanistan.

Resolved Resolution, the NATO mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement that it launched "a defensive air strike in support of Afghan forces," with a spokesman confirming the United States' participation in the operation.

In October, the UN said it had credible reports of US airstrikes against suspected Taliban drug laboratories that resulted in the deaths of at least 30 civilians, including children, and the US-led mission in Afghanistan quickly questioned the claim.

The targeted strikes 60 sites in the province of Farah and the neighboring province of Nimruz.

In the first half of 2019, 717 civilians were killed by government forces, including the United States, which represents a dramatic increase of 31 percent over the previous year, the UN reported last year.

The increase in hostilities occurs when the United States and the Taliban continue to press for a possible agreement that allows US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees.

Multiple sources close to the talks said the Taliban agreed to reduce attacks against US forces and Afghan government forces. The United States demands a ceasefire of the group before any agreement can be finalized.