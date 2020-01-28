Rasheeda and Kirk Frost share deep messages after the death of Kobe Bryant

Both Rasheeda Frost and her husband, Kirk Frost, shared messages on their social media accounts after the tragedy that took place the other day and also claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, her daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash.

Rasheeda re-posted a message that went viral: he says we should be grateful every time we return home when we leave. Check it out below.

Someone commented: ‘Yes, pray for God's protection on a daily basis … and show love daily, stop taking it for granted. "And another follower said:" Pray before leaving your home, that's a blessing. "

One commenter posted this: & # 39; That's why you should love your loved ones and forgive them if they have harmed you & # 39 ;, and a fan wrote: & # 39; @rasheeda I understand that I am a mental health advisor to the fullest in the community and it's a struggle in that & # 39 ;.

Someone else said: ‘Absolutely !!! God bless you and your family @rasheeda, you are such a humble person! You will always be blessed! "

A follower posted this: "Amen, it's really because when we go out that door we never know if we're going to cross it again," and another of Rasheeda's fans said this: "It's Rasheeda, it really is. Sometimes we take those things for granted I just want to hug my family a little stronger. "

Someone else said that "@rasheeda I feel that now more than ever, in the current times we live in, people really need to appreciate the life they have and make the best of it."

Kirk shared a photo of Kobe and Gianna that he captioned with the following words: "So sad #rip #kobe and #Gianna my heart is with all the families and friends."

Continue to keep Kobe's family and everyone who lost someone dear raised in prayer.



