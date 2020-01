Ranking the 10 worst Super Bowl performances by quarterbacks

%MINIFYHTML78235cb13df83ebf880631ed5d455d1311% %MINIFYHTML78235cb13df83ebf880631ed5d455d1312%

Billy Kilmer, Redskins, Super Bowl 7: 14 to 28, 104 yards, three interceptions

Ron Jaworski, Aguilas, Super Bowl 15: 18 for 38, 291 yards, a touchdown, three interceptions, a loose ball

%MINIFYHTML78235cb13df83ebf880631ed5d455d1313% %MINIFYHTML78235cb13df83ebf880631ed5d455d1314%

Jim Kelly, Bills, Super Bowl 26: 28 for 58, 275 yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions, two loose balls (1 lost)

Drew Bledsoe, Patriots, Super Bowl 31: 25 to 48, 253 yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, Super Bowl 40: 9 for 21, 123 yards, two interceptions, a rushed touchdown

Jared Goff, Rams, Super Bowl 53: 19 for 38, 229 yards, one interception