Ranking of the top 10 NFL teams that lost in the Super Bowl

The 1969 Vikings had one of the most fearsome defenses in the history of the league, led by the "Purple People Eaters,quot; on the defensive line. Minnesota had 10 All-Pro players and a group of future Hall of Fame members, but still lost 23-7 to the 11-3 Chiefs of Kansas City in Super Bowl 4.

Differential Gain: 379-133 (+246)

History of wins and losses of the opponent: 68-80-6 (five of 11 opponents had winning records)

Total classification of the crime: 17 (4,096 yards)

Classification of the scoring offense: 1st (379 points)

Total defense rating: 1st (2,720 yards)

Rating defense rating: 1st (133 points)

10 All-Pro players (three offenses, six defenses, a special team)

5 Hall of Fame players (Carl Eller, Paul Krause, Alan Page, Ron Yary, Mick Tingelhoff)

1 Hall of Fame coach (Bud Grant)