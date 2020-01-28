Ranking of the top 10 NFL teams that lost in the Super Bowl

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
10
The 1969 Vikings had one of the most fearsome defenses in the history of the league, led by the "Purple People Eaters,quot; on the defensive line. Minnesota had 10 All-Pro players and a group of future Hall of Fame members, but still lost 23-7 to the 11-3 Chiefs of Kansas City in Super Bowl 4.

Differential Gain: 379-133 (+246)
History of wins and losses of the opponent: 68-80-6 (five of 11 opponents had winning records)
Total classification of the crime: 17 (4,096 yards)
Classification of the scoring offense: 1st (379 points)
Total defense rating: 1st (2,720 yards)
Rating defense rating: 1st (133 points)
10 All-Pro players (three offenses, six defenses, a special team)
5 Hall of Fame players (Carl Eller, Paul Krause, Alan Page, Ron Yary, Mick Tingelhoff)
1 Hall of Fame coach (Bud Grant)

