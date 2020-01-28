R. Kelly's girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, lets her mother and sister, Jonjelyn and Jailyn Savage, know exactly what she thinks of her matching tattoos and come together to meet in this video

It seems that the gap between Joycelyn Savage and the rest of her family is now greater than ever, especially after the girlfriend of the disgraced R,amp;B legend refused to talk to her mother, Jonjelyn and her sisters, including Jailyn, despite They tried to meet their inn. Cut Thursday morning.

In a new video that recently appeared on the Internet, you can see Joycelyn surrounded by her younger sisters who are asking for your attention, while the 24-year-old is talking on the phone.

Meanwhile, Joycelyn's mother appears in the video clip, and the seemingly worried father is trying to communicate with his daughter and stop her so they can talk.

However, Joycelyn seems to ignore her relatives and takes off in a black vehicle in the company of her lawyer, while her sisters yell at him that Kelly has been lying to him all the time and that he should watch the documentary about him, in reference. to the series Survive R. Kelly, which investigates the numerous works of the famous singer.

One follower stated: “At this point, it might be better to say f * ck. He is obviously going through Stockholm syndrome. You must let her solve it alone.

A sponsor revealed: "She loves her sisters but something about her parents doesn't like 🤷🏾‍♀️ very pretty girls, I hope she talks to them or at least to her sisters."

This person said: “They got matching tattoos for nothing. If my mom sold me, then I wouldn't have anything to talk about either 🙄 ".

A fourth commenter explained: “There have to be some deep-rooted problems in her family for her to do that to her own mother. We can all say that his brain was washed, but there are deeper things that happen with his family than we don't know! None of us know exactly what kind of relationship he had with his family before leaving. However, a sad situation cannot be forced on anyone's life, not even on their own adult child. "

The relationship between Joycelyn and the artist "I think I can fly,quot; supposedly began a couple of years ago, and since then she has been away from her family.

The 24-year-old girl made headlines in early January when she was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with her former roommate and Kelly's other girlfriend, Azriel Clary.

Ad

The fight between the two women supposedly began because Azriel claimed that Joycelyn had had physical relationships with her when she was still a minor.



Post views:

0 0