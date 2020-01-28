Quinn Hughes, first star of the All-Star, shows that he fits with the NHL elite

%MINIFYHTMLea2e1760b2474597fcd30621ed340e4611% %MINIFYHTMLea2e1760b2474597fcd30621ed340e4612%

S T. LOUIS – Quinn Hughes may have been skating in his first NHL All-Star Game, but the rookie Vancouver Canucks defender scored one of the prettiest goals of the night, one that impressed nothing less than the Great One.

"That was pretty good," said the famous Pacific Division captain, Wayne Gretzky, from the bank after Hughes put the disc with one hand behind the Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues. "Wow. Is that young boy a defender? Those are better hands than I had."

It is not a bad compliment of someone who scored 894 goals in his career. But although Gretzky may have been surprised by surprise at the talent of the Orlando, Florida native, the rest of the NHL is fully aware of what he brings to the table every night.

"We've only played them once so far this year, but just by watching videos of him and seeing what he does on the ice, he's very creative with his game on the blue line," said Toronto forward Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner "(He) has a lot of speed and skill in him, so if you give him time and space, he'll make it count."

Selected seventh overall by the Canucks in 2018, Hughes entered the league last March after the University of Michigan was eliminated in the quarterfinals of Big Ten. In just five games with Vancouver, he had three assists and showed a great vision of hockey, a high level of speed and a dynamic offensive ability.

"Seeing him in practice the first two times, I thought he was obviously so soft and seemed as relaxed on the ice as if he wasn't trying," revealed teammate Jacob Markstrom. "Then, the first games I thought he would get a little stiffer and think he would be tight and nervous and he played the first two games and it was the same way. It was impressive to watch and just keep it up." year too. "

"It brings a lot of skill. He is a young defender but he plays at such a high level," teammate Elias Pettersson told Sporting News. "It's fast, makes plays, is smart with the disc and has a good shot. It has been very good for us this year."

Upon entering the recess of the 2020 All-Star Game, Hughes was 11th among all NHL defenders with 34 points (five goals, 29 assists), 18 of those points in the power game. With only 20 years, he was third in the Canucks with an average of 21 minutes and 36 seconds of ice time, just two seconds from the 11-year veteran Tyler Myers and about 90 seconds less than the 14-year-old Alex Edler Canuck. When delving into the analytical side of things, Hughes was fourth in the Canucks through the team's first 49 games at 5v5 CF% (53.70), second in xGF (34.23) and first in HDGF with 25 goals and 58.14 for HDGF %.

Needless to say, head coach Travis Green is using his young defender, who not only can bury the disc and has a special ability to create teammates, but also has a tendency to go from end to end, similar to another defender born in the United States. Brian Leetch, on more than one occasion.

"Like most of the young defenders who now enter the league, they have an incredible balance with the disc and everyone can skate, so observing it, observing (Cale) Makar in Colorado has been quite impressive," said the current Norris Trophy winner, Mark Giordano. Sport News. "It is not easy to enter the NHL and defend themselves as well as they have done, but I think they do it by having a lot of disc and skating so well that you cannot avoid them. They are definitely two guys who really have had an early impact on their career."

As the Calgary Flames defender, without knowing it, declared, therein lies the crux: Hughes is constantly compared to Makar. Are the two main contenders for the Calder Trophy? Absolutely. They were voted 1-2 in the Professional Hockey Writers AssociationThe mid-season awards with Makar won 101 first-place votes for the Hughes 11. Although there was a big gap in the vote, if the analyzes are observed, they literally move from one side to the other in each statistical category for novice defenders with all the strengths. However, there is a big blow in Hughes that could be preventing him from being the second consecutive Canuck to win the Calder: his defense.

"Yes, I actually saw him a couple of weeks ago in Florida," said Chris Pronger, who now works for the Panthers main office. "Obviously, a tremendous skater, transitions with the disc and offensively, dynamic and creates a lot out there. I think, as everyone knows, you just have to work on your defensive game and work on that side (while) keep playing for your strengths,quot; .

With only 5-10, 170 pounds, it has been said that Hughes is too small to cause an impact and handle the size that comes with the games in the final stretch and in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Yes, he has received many more hits than he has distributed and has more gifts (44) than take-away food (24), but while the Hall of Fame member may feel that Hughes' skill in his own final needs a Better, Hughes himself pointed out to Sporting News after the All-Star Game, it's something he's been working on.

"I have played a new defensive role in the last two, three months and that is something that I did not expect to be doing in my first year, or maybe sometime, but I am really trying as much as I can and something that I am proud of now. ", said.

For now, Hughes' offensive game is his daily bread. After all, he sees more offensive than defensive attack zones, by a wide margin of 277 to 100; however, his work on his own final in the open All-Star Game left a lasting impression on the Pacific Division and the Arizona Coyotes, head coach Rick Tocchet.

"I like it a lot. He controls the record and the boy can defend himself," he said emphatically. "The only thing people say is always offensive, but I think he defended well.

"You don't always have to hit people to defend themselves. It's just very fast with people. It's fast with your staff and I think (that's) today's game is to continue with a fast staff and defend."

So who does Tocchet think Hughes reminds him of? "He has a little Phil Housley in him," he replied with a smile, since Housley is his assistant coach with the Coyotes. "Very clever, defend well, have a good shot, very intelligent player."

A first appearance in the All-Star Game that left Gretzky dazzled, earned him comparisons with Hall of Fame defenders such as Scott Niedermayer and Housley, and praise from players throughout the league. Not bad for a Florida boy who this time last year was playing college hockey.