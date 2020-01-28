QPR uses Tottenham & # 39; s Troy Parrot on loan after Nahki Wells returns to Burnley | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfd7f91952bbff0507c54a0eff6203f0f11% %MINIFYHTMLfd7f91952bbff0507c54a0eff6203f0f12%







QPR is interested in a loan agreement for Troy Parrott of Tottenham, as manager Mark Warburton suggested Tuesday that they are stopping trying to sign a permanent contract with Nahki Wells of Burnley.

Warburton says that the West London club "is not in a position to match some of the great offers presented by other clubs,quot; and that "if it is outside our league, we have to move on."

Wells was withdrawn from his loan on Loftus Road amid talks about a permanent transfer to Bristol City, although Burnley's boss, Sean Dyche, is considering staying and playing forward.

Warburton said Tuesday: "He is the Burnley player, he has 18 months left on his contract. I know Sean very well and, rightly, he will be called to see what happens.

"Obviously there are interested parties because they are scoring goals. I understand the interest, but also, from Nahki's point of view, you have to appreciate how much happiness and the environment are worth to you."

"We are not going to be in a position in QPR to match some of the great offers presented by other clubs. Fair financial play and where we are, we have to be sensible, but life is like that."

"We can't be groaning about the situation. We know where we are. The club is moving quickly to fix everything financially, which gives us a good base."

"But if he's out of our league, we have to keep going. Do we want Nahki? Absolutely, he's a great guy to work with and has had a hugely positive impact, he's very dear to the team and the staff, and he's been very good for us

"But as I say, it has been two-way and I hope that can continue. I was very frank and open with Nahki; we are more than happy with his contribution but, in the same way, he is in a very good place, the atmosphere he is satisfying and prospering accordingly. "

The Spurs will allow Parrott, 17, to leave for more first-team games, although the club would like him to sign a new contract before doing so, with Charlton Athletic also interested in the uncertain future of Lyle Taylor.

There has also been interest from at least one club abroad in Parrott, which has failed to break the plans of José Mourinho's first team despite an injury to Harry Kane, and Warburton is already fostering the talent of two young Spurs on loan in Luke Amos and Jack Clarke.

Tottenham also wants to add another new forward on loan before Friday's deadline, with talks held for Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan and interest in Willian Jose of the Royal Society.

