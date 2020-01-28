Protests in Gaza before the release of Trump's US-Israeli plan | News

%MINIFYHTMLd0e455a7f8cfcfadcd261389ffde045511% %MINIFYHTMLd0e455a7f8cfcfadcd261389ffde045512%

Thousands of Palestinians have congregated in the besieged Gaza Strip to protest against the impending announcement by US President Donald Trump of a plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By raising a banner that said "Palestine is not for sale," protesters burned photos of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

More protests are expected after the president of the United States announces details of his US-Israeli plan later in the day.

On Monday, Trump held separate meetings with Netanyahu and his electoral rival, Benny Gantz, in Washington, DC, on the long-delayed plan, called the "Agreement of the Century,quot; that has been kept secret to date.

An Israeli military spokesman said troops were sent to reinforce the occupied Jordan Valley in the West Bank, an area that Netanyahu has pledged to partially annex.

Protest against the supposed "Agreement of the century," in the city of Gaza.

Palestinian leaders have already rejected the plan they denounced as an attempt by the United States and Israel to "end the Palestinian cause."

In a rare show of unity, Hamas leaders, who govern Gaza, were invited to an emergency meeting held by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

"When we are united, neither Netanyahu nor Trump dares to take away our rights," said senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya.

Palestinians participate in a protest against Trump's US-Israeli plan in Gaza (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters)

Meanwhile, Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian mission to the United Kingdom, described the plan as "political theater."

"It is not a peace agreement. It is the & # 39; bantustanization & # 39; of the people of Palestine and the land of Palestine. We will be turned into bantustans," Zomlot said according to the Reuters news agency, referring to the nominally independent. Black enclaves in the era of apartheid in South Africa.

"On January 28, 2020, it will mark the official legal seal of approval of the United States for Israel to implement a complete apartheid system," he said.

Palestinians fear Trump's plan will vanish their hopes for an independent state in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas that Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East War, by allowing Israel to annex large pieces of occupied territory, including blocks of Jewish settlements.