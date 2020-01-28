Priyanka Chopra joins Keanu Reeves in & # 39; Matrix 4 & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML347d9111d4efd504242c536a16992b8311% %MINIFYHTML347d9111d4efd504242c536a16992b8312%

WENN / Instar

The actress of & # 39; Quantico & # 39; is in & # 39; final conversations & # 39; for the next fourth installment of the Neo saga, which will be directed by one of the original directors, Lana Wachowski.

Priyanka Chopra is "in final conversations" for an opposite role Keanu Reeves in the room "Matrix"movie.

According to Variety sources, the "Baywatch"star, who is married to Nick Jonas, she will join director Lana Wachowski and her cast in Northern California, when filming begins.

If Chopra registers for box office success, it will join newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan GroffY Neil Patrick Harris and returning stars Carrie-Anne Moss Y Jada Pinkett Smith.