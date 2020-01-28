Prince Andrew refuses to cooperate on the Jeffrey Epstein probe

Unfortunately, Royal Prince Andrew has refused to cooperate with the authorities while conducting his investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

"To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation," said US prosecutor Geoffrey Berman, according to the Associated Press. Buckingham Palace has also refused to comment on Andrew's lack of cooperation.

Prince Andrew was forced to move out of Buckingham Palace last November after the consequences of his controversial interview with Jeffrey Epstein. After the interview, the Prince revealed that he would keep a low profile, avoiding any public task.

He denied accusations of having had sex with Epstein's sex slave, then Roberts Giuffre, 17, three times: in London in 2001, in New York, and in an orgy on the private Caribbean island of Epstein.

"I don't remember meeting this lady, none," he said during the sitting, despite a photograph of him circulating with his arm around an obviously minor Giuffre.