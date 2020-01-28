Preview of the match – Luton vs Derby

Watch live on the red Sky Sports Football button from 7.40 p.m. the start is at 7.45pm







Luton will face Derby in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live with the red Sky Sports Football button.

Team news

Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown is ready to return to Luton's team ahead of schedule to face Derby at home. The 22-year-old has been out for 10 games with a tear in the hamstring and was not expected to return for another fortnight, but is glad to have returned to training during the last week.

Callum McManaman returned from a hamstring problem and Martin Cranie trained with the team for the first time on Monday after an injury. Manager Graeme Jones is looking to move some players to be able to do some transfer business later this week.

Derby coach Philip Cocu is ready to restore his strongest lineup after making eight changes to the FA Cup draw in Northampton. Ben Hamer, Jayden Bogle, Matt Clarke, Max Lowe, Duane Holmes, Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence and Tom Huddlestone rested for a draw against the League Two team, but most, if not all, are likely to be retired.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie made his first appearance in a 12-game squad after a hamstring tear, but he will have to settle for a place in the bank, at best, again. Striker Jack Marriott had just over an hour against Northampton after three games with a thigh problem, but it seems he will be left in the bank.

Recent form

Championship tensions are beginning to reach Luton and they have lost their last five games in all competitions, and the last one occurred on January 19 when Nottingham Forest ran out of 3-1 winners on Kenilworth Road. With 18 games to play, the Hatters are eight points behind the security.

Since the arrival of Wayne Rooney to the Derby team, the Rams have not yet lost a game and have won three of their last four league games. However, his progress could take a blow, with a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Northampton yet to come.

The most outstanding

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Luton Town.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Hull.

Opta statistics

Luton Town is Derby's host for a league game for the first time since November 2006, when they were defeated 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Derby has won his last three league games against Luton, although two of those victories were during the 2006-07 campaign.

Luton has won 21 points in 28 games so far this season. Each of the last 14 second level teams has been relegated to get 21 points or less at this stage of the season, with Crewe as the last team to survive from this position in 1998-99.

Derby has accumulated 10 points from his last four league games (W3 D1 L0), one more point than he won from his previous 11 games (W2 D3 L6).

Luton has conceded 61 goals after 28 games: the last second-level team that conceded the most at this stage of the season was Stockport County in 2001-02 (66).

Derby has not won away from home in the Championship since his victory at Huddersfield on the first day of the season.

Prutton's prediction

Luton has not had an easy trip in his first season in the Championship and is beginning to take its toll, no doubt. The morale will have received a blow after losing five in the turn, but we know that they have a fighting spirit and that they will really need to deepen from now on.

As expected, Wayne Rooney's arrival at Pride Park has had a profound effect; including his debut against Barnsley on January 2, the Rams won three and drew two, conceding only three times. It has been a very necessary boost for the men of Phillip Cocu and, although I think the undefeated streak will continue here, I feel they may be forced to settle for a draw.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)