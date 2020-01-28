Powerful storm kills 47 people in Brazil

Heavy rains have hit southeast Brazil, leaving at least 47 people dead and four missing and forcing more than 18,000 people to leave their homes.
Several cities and towns suffered landslides and floods as rainwater spread through the state of Minas Gerais, overflowing rivers, threatening to burst mining dams and leaving rescuers struggling to respond to several emergencies at once.
It rained on the region on Monday and is expected to continue for at least two days, rescuers said, increasing the threat to mining dams in the region.
The storms began just when the residents of Brumadinho, a city in the same state, gathered for the first anniversary of a dam break that left up to 270 dead. The fire department, which hastened to help the victims of the storm, is still looking for 11 people who disappeared and are presumed to have died after the dam exploded, releasing an avalanche of mud.
A community activist in Brumadinho, Fernanda Perdigão de Oliveira, said she felt last year's tragedy was happening again.
"There were landslides on several roads," he said. "Mines became a time bomb with these torrential rains."
Brumadinho is one of 120 cities that are now in a state of emergency due to the current storm, according to local fire departments.
The National Mining Agency said Monday that it demanded that the companies in charge of the dams closely monitor them in Minas Gerais and three other states at least until Friday.
The city of Belo Horizonte, the state capital, recorded between Friday and Saturday the highest volume of rainfall recorded in the 110 years since the measures were maintained, according to the National Meteorological Institute.
The force of the floods that flow under one of the main avenues of Belo Horizonte caused the pavement explode in geysers.
Tragic stories are increasing as fire departments disclose information about the victims. In the city of Ibirité, on the outskirts of Belo Horizonte, four people were found dead after the house they were in was completely buried by a landslide on Friday. Among them was a 5 month old baby and a six year old boy.
Colonel Sérgio José Ferreira, commander of the Belo Horizonte rescue operation, said that on Friday, the fire department had to deal with seven different landslide events at the same time, two of them with people who were still alive.
"While we are working to rescue people, we know that the longer people are missing, the lower the chance of finding them," he said. "We had never seen rain like this."
State government officials said the housing deficit, poverty and lack of supervision worsened the impact of the storm. Governor Romeu Zema de Minas Gerais said many victims had built their houses irregularly, on dangerous slopes.
"There is a lack of urban planning," he said. "A definitive solution will only come in the long term as we have conditions to enact a housing policy that provides homes for people in neighborhoods that are risk free."
Heavy rains had already cost nine lives in the neighboring state of Espírito Santo ten days before, and forced more than 10,000 to leave their homes, according to local media reports.
José Carlos Carvalho, former Minister of the Environment, said he also saw signs in the tragedy that Brazil could be beginning to suffer the consequences of climate change.
"The first signs of climate change are extreme events," he said. "There is a transformation of our climate pattern."