Powerful storm kills 47 people in Brazil

The storms began just when the residents of Brumadinho, a city in the same state, gathered for the first anniversary of a dam break that left up to 270 dead. The fire department, which hastened to help the victims of the storm, is still looking for 11 people who disappeared and are presumed to have died after the dam exploded, releasing an avalanche of mud.

A community activist in Brumadinho, Fernanda Perdigão de Oliveira, said she felt last year's tragedy was happening again.

"There were landslides on several roads," he said. "Mines became a time bomb with these torrential rains."

Brumadinho is one of 120 cities that are now in a state of emergency due to the current storm, according to local fire departments.

The National Mining Agency said Monday that it demanded that the companies in charge of the dams closely monitor them in Minas Gerais and three other states at least until Friday.