Poverty will deepen with the economic crisis in Lebanon | Lebanon News

Beirut, Lebanon – Like many people in Lebanon, Mohammad Ibrahim, a butcher in the Aicha Bakkar area of ​​Beirut, has suffered months of financial difficulties.

And he sees nothing but pain on the horizon.

Since protests broke out nationwide in October, with thousands of protests against government corruption and economic mismanagement, even Ibrahim's most loyal customers have cut their purchases by half.

Plus:

"The work is coming at a rate of 50 percent, because those who have money are losing it," he told Al Jazeera.

These losses come from a series of related factors. The collapse of confidence in the country's banking sector has fueled inflation and triggered prices. As faith in the economy falters, companies close their purchases or lay off staff, leaving more and more people out of work.

Sara Daouk, a 34-year-old human resources professional in Beirut, said she received her November paycheck almost a month late due to the banking crisis. Now, the mother of two children is worried that her company can reduce wages and reduce hours in the coming months, which affects their income more at a time when they can pay less.

"The middle class will be annihilated," Daouk told Al Jazeera. "Where will they go, I don't know."

As the country's economic and political crisis has deepened, it has fueled fears that poverty levels will increase throughout Lebanon. And although some analysts believe that the country can change its long-term financial fortune, others warn that violent manifestations are likely to increase as living standards plummet.

Protests continue while poverty attracts

After he was formally entrusted with the formation of a government to address the economic crisis and social unrest that arose in his wake, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced a new cabinet on January 21.

But people continue to criticize the inability of the government to act with the urgency that many feel the crisis demands.

Earlier this month, protesters attacked financial institutions in a "week of rage,quot; for government inaction and dragging of feet that lasted almost three months.

On January 18 and 19, anti-government protesters in the capital Beirut clashed with security forces in some of the most violent clashes since protests broke out last October.

"People (are becoming) poorer, so (they are becoming) more angry," Hady Ezzeddin, a protester who confronted the security forces on January 18, told Al Jazeera. "I don't blame people, I blame the authorities that they didn't give any solution to solve the situation."

"People have no other option," he added. "Unfortunately it will become more violent."

On January 21, protesters returned to the streets to vent their distrust in the newly formed cabinet, which many believe maintains the power of the country's traditional party blocs.

All the time, the fear of what the future holds is palpable in the streets of the nation.

The Lebanese pound has been linked to the United States dollar for 22 years. Officially, 1500 Lebanese pounds can buy $ 1. In the black market bags, 2000 Lebanese pounds are now needed to buy a green ticket.

"If the price increase is taken into account, the purchasing power (of the people) has been reduced by 90%," Sami Nader, director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, told Al Jazeera.

To aggravate that pain is a sudden loss of income. The InfoPro research company estimates that more than 160,000 workers were laid off temporarily or indefinitely between mid-October and the end of November.

Many Lebanese people are approaching the edge of poverty.

The World Bank warned in November that if confidence in Lebanon's economy is not restored, the poverty rate could increase to about half of the population by about a third in 2018. Youth unemployment, which is already high, could also increase even more.

"To think that the level of poverty can grow up to 50 percent is very logical, and it can grow even more," he told Al Jazeera Adib Nehme, former United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

Nehme says that although the absolute poverty rate will continue to be higher in northern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, historically less depressed areas such as Beirut and parts of Mount Lebanon will see a more marked increase, which could lead to a higher rate. of poverty of 40 percent.

Protesters have continued to take the streets since a new cabinet was named (Hassan Ammar / AP Photo)

Uncertain future

"From the beginning, we in Lebanon had a high poverty rate," Osama, a young man who works in a shisha shop, told Al Jazeera in a protest against Diab's nomination in Beirut.

"Now, if the lyre continues to rise and we don't tear it down, I don't know what we'll do."

Tripoli, the second largest and poorest city in Lebanon, offers a window to life in Lebanon if Nehme and World Bank estimates are met.

According to the World Bank, 53% of working-age people in Tripoli were unemployed in 2017, and 77% were "private,quot; in terms of economic status, according to a 2015 United Nations study.

"We have no homes, no jobs, nothing," Bassem, an anti-government protester in Nour Square in Tripoli, told Al Jazeera last month. "I have children who want to eat."

"In Tripoli, the situation is already serious in recent years, and it is getting worse," he told Al Jazeera Mustafa Allouch, former MP of Tripoli with the Party of the Future Movement of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri. "Tripoli will probably suffer more."

Nehme predicts that the poverty rate in Tripoli will soon reach 80 percent and that national participation in Lebanon's protests will likely increase in the coming weeks and months as access to basic goods and services decreases. He even sees this in places where parties like Hezbollah have tried to control dissent through violent repressions, with mixed success.

Wadih Akl, a member of the political bureau of the Free Patriotic Movement, one of the few parties that supported Diab during the consultations, told Al Jazeera that the battle against increasing poverty begins with the recovery of funds lost due to corruption and facilitating the return of refugees. to Syria, a controversial measure in Lebanese politics.

The exit from the crisis will probably also require a rescue plan, including reforms to unlock foreign aid and possibly a rescue from the International Monetary Fund.

But with so many members of the new government selected by traditional political parties, some see little hope of a significant change.

"The same system is in place," Nader said. "The system responsible for the crisis."